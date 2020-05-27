Stack’s Bowers Galleries Acquires Oklahoma Coin Dealer Carter Numismatics

Above: Q. David Bowers, cofounder of Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Stack’s Bowers Galleries, a major numismatic auction firm based in Santa Ana, California, has announced its acquisition of Carter Numismatics Incorporated (CNI) of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jason Carter, who established his eponymous rare coin firm in 1996, will be joining the Stack’s Bowers Galleries team as one of its headlining numismatic professionals. While Carter joins Stack’s Bowers Galleries as executive vice president, he and his team will continue working out of Tulsa in the new Stack’s Bowers Galleries offices.

“Jason Carter is one of the most talented numismatists I have had the pleasure to work with,” said Chief Executive Officer of Stack’s Bowers Galleries Greg Roberts. “Perhaps more importantly, his work ethic, dedication, and character are second to none and we are thrilled to welcome him and the rest of the Carter Numismatics team to Stack’s Bowers Galleries.”

Beginning his career with Heritage Auctions in 1993, Carter brings with him an impressive range of numismatic knowledge spanning from colonial coinage through modern gold issues, though he specializes in patterns, territorials, high-end type, Bust, Seated, and Barber coinage, as well as classic pre-1933 U.S. gold. He is also respected as an expert grader and was the youngest person ever admitted to the Professional Numismatic Guild. Meanwhile, the new Stack’s Bowers Galleries office in Oklahoma gives the 80-year-old auction firm, with main offices on the East Coast and West Coast, a solid footing in the Midwest.