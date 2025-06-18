Hobby Mourns Silver Dollar Expert John Highfill

Coin dealer, author, and hobby group founder once helped rescue singer Donny Osmond from exuberant fans.

Tulsa, Oklahoma rare coin dealer John Highfill, founder of the National Silver Dollar Roundtable and author of a landmark 1,200-page reference book, The Comprehensive U.S. Silver Dollar Encyclopedia, passed away on June 15, 2025. He was 82.

“My heart is broken, and I am leaning on the love and strength of those around me. I am so deeply grateful for the prayers and kind thoughts that already have been shared,” wrote his wife, Marlene, in a message to friends and numismatic colleagues.

Highfill established the Oklahoma Coin Exchange in 1976. He founded the National Silver Dollar Round Table in 1982, became a member of the prestigious Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) in 1986, and published his silver dollar reference book in 1992.

A 2019 story in the Greysheet newsletter stated: “John Highfill is known as a silver dollar guru.”

“The PNG extends its heartfelt condolences to John’s family and many friends. Throughout his long career, he always helped advance the hobby and was humble and kind to everyone,” stated PNG Executive Director and Greysheet Publisher John Feigenbaum.

A member of more than two dozen local, regional, and national numismatic organizations, Highfill served on the American Numismatic Association Board of Governors and was a founding member of the Industry Council for Tangible Assets, now known as the National Coin & Bullion Association. Over the years, he presented more than 100 educational seminars at conventions across the country.

In 2021, the Central States Numismatic Society honored him with its Q. David Bowers Award to recognize his accomplishments and contributions to the hobby.

Before becoming a coin dealer, Highfill was a record company executive.

After service in the United States Air Force, Highfill worked with well-known entertainers, such as Elvis Presley, Karen Carpenter, and Kenny Rogers. He was promoted to Vice President of ABC Records soon after protecting a young Donny Osmond from thousands of exuberant fans at a planned appearance in Las Vegas. Highfill obtained an armored car to safely get Osmond out of the area.