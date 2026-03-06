CAC Coins Bring Premiums in February

CAC-approved and CACG-encapsulated coins fared well in public sales during the month of February 2026. Here are a dozen examples, which were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

On Feb. 2, in successive lots, Heritage sold two PCGS-graded MS-65 1925-S California commemorative half dollars. The one with a CAC sticker brought $915. The other, without a sticker, brought $524.60.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/commemorative-silver/1925-s-50c-california-ms65-pcgs-cac-cac-181-in-65-276-finer-11-25-cdn-450-whsle-bid-for-ngc-pcgs-ms65-mintage-86-394/a/60513-50068.s

On Feb. 2, in successive lots, Heritage sold two PCGS-graded MS-66 1936 Gettysburg commemorative half dollars. One with a CAC sticker brought $1,464. The other, a PCGS-graded MS-65 coin without a CAC sticker, brought $976. In the following lot, an NGC-graded MS-67 (sixty-seven) 1936 Gettysburg half, without a CAC sticker, went for $1,342, significantly less than the price realized, $1,464, of the just-mentioned CAC-approved MS-66 (sixty-six) grade Gettysburg half dollar.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/commemorative-silver/1936-50c-gettysburg-ms66-pcgs-cac-cac-305-in-66-97-finer-11-25-cdn-720-whsle-bid-for-ngc-pcgs-ms66-mintage-26-928/a/60513-50121.s

On Feb. 2, Heritage sold two certified MS-66 grade 1936 Lynchburg commemorative half dollars. A CACG-graded coin brought $451.40 and an NGC-graded MS-66 1936 Lynchburg half brought $366. On Feb. 15, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1936 Lynchburg half, without a CAC sticker, for $377.30.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/commemorative-silver/1936-50c-lynchburg-ms66-cacg-mintage-20-013-pcgs-9324-/a/60513-50162.s

On Feb. 3, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CACG-graded MS-64 1883-S Morgan silver dollar for $8,700. On Jan. 15, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-64 1883-S Morgan dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $5,612.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1PHIUJ/1883-s-morgan-silver-dollar-ms-64-cacg

On Feb. 3, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved, PCGS-certified Proof-67 1911 $5 gold coin for $162,000. On Aug. 18, 2021, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-67 1911 $5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $99,000. Market levels for these were probably around 12% higher in February 2026 than they were in August 2021.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1LCLQ0/1911-indian-half-eagle-jd-1-rarity-4-proof-67-pcgs-cac-cmq

On Feb. 3, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CACG-graded MS-67 1939-S Arkansas Centennial commemorative half dollar for $3,840. On Feb. 1, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1939-S Arkansas half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $2,025. On Oct. 5, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1939-S Arkansas half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $2,280.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1PHJ98/1939-s-arkansas-centennial-ms-67-cacg

On Feb. 8, at 4:13:03 PM Pacific Time, GreatCollections sold a CACG-certified MS-66-Red 1909-VDB Lincolncent for $605.02. Three seconds earlier, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-certified MS-66-Red 1909-VDB Lincoln cent, without a CAC sticker, for $397.10. On Feb. 15, GreatCollections sold an NGC-certified MS-66-Red 1909-VDB Lincoln cent, without a CAC sticker, for $363. All three of these received a ‘full red’ (RD) color designation from the respective grading service.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/2050968/1909-Lincoln-Cent-VDB-CACG-MS-66-RD

On Feb. 15, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1973 Eisenhower dollar for $675.40. On Feb. 11, Heritage sold a different CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1973 Eisenhower dollar for $640.50. On Feb. 1, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1973 Eisenhower dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $423.50. On Dec. 24, Heritage sold an NGC-graded MS-66 1973 Eisenhower dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $216.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/2055316/1973-Eisenhower-Dollar-PCGS-MS-66-CAC-Green-Toned

On Feb. 12, DLRC sold a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1937-D Three-Legged Buffalo nickel for $2,820. On Aug. 19, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU-55 1937-D Three-Legged Buffalo nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $1,740. On Sept. 2, Stack’s Bowers sold a different PCGS graded AU-55 1937-D Three-Legged Buffalo nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $1,800. Market values for these have increased around 6% over the last six months, not enough to account for the difference between a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1937-D Three-Legged nickel realizing $2,820 in February and non-CAC AU-55 grade Three-Legged nickels realizing less than $2,000 each in 2025.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/864399

On Feb. 15, DLRC sold a CAC-approved VF-25 (twenty-five) grade 1871 silver dollar for $800. On Feb. 1, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded VF-30 (thirty) 1871 silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $638.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/867729

On Feb. 19, DLRC sold a CAC-approved MS-65 (sixty-five) grade 1937 half dollar for $426. On Feb. 24, Heritage sold an NGC-graded MS-66 (sixty-six) 1937 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $390.40. On Jan. 14, Stack’s Bowers sold two PCGS-graded MS-65 1937 half dollars, neither of which had a CAC sticker, for $145 and $168.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/869125

On Feb. 22, at 6:59:48 PM Pacific Time, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded MS-65 1893 Isabella quarter for $1,765.50. Three seconds later, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1893 Isabella quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $1,218.94.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/2048636/1893-World-Columbian-Exposition-Isabella-Quarter-CACG-MS-65