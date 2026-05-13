Kevin ‘Mr. Wonderful’ O’Leary Begins New Universal Coin & Bullion Promotion of Gold and Silver

Dr. Michael Fuljenz, Universal Coin & Bullion founder, declares this will be good for the entire precious metals and rare coin markets

(Beaumont, Texas) May 12, 2026 – World-renowned businessman, venture capitalist, best-selling author and media commentator Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary is featured in a new series of TV commercials, online videos and print advertisements about silver and gold bullion and rare coins. The promotion is on behalf of Universal Coin & Bullion (www.UniversalCoin.com) of Beaumont, Texas. O’Leary became a spokesman for the company in 2024.

Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary promotes ownership of gold and silver in new television ads and videos for Universal Coin & Bullion. (Image courtesy of Universal Coin & Bullion.)

In one of the new videos, O’Leary holds an American Gold Eagle bullion coin as he tells viewers, “Over the past 25 years, gold has significantly outperformed major stock indexes; far outperformed the Dow and the S&P.” He encourages investors to diversify their retirement accounts “by adding physical gold alongside traditional assets.”

In another commercial, O’Leary states, “Universal Coin & Bullion is my partner for gold, silver, rare coins and precious metals IRAs.”

In one of the new TV ads and videos for Universal Coin & Bullion, Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary holds two American Silver Eagle bullion coins. (Image courtesy of Universal Coin & Bullion.)

Dr. Michael Fuljenz, founder of Universal Coin & Bullion, said O’Leary is an emphatic supporter of gold ownership. “Kevin is a renowned, respected global investor, venture capitalist and capital markets expert. His advocacy for gold ownership is a strong endorsement for consumers and investors to own gold. This new promotion will be good for the entire precious metals and rare-coin markets.”

Dr. Michael Fuljenz, founder of Universal Coin & Bullion. (Image courtesy of Universal Coin & Bullion.)

As part of this new promotion, Universal Coin & Bullion is offering new clients the limited-time opportunity to acquire two one-ounce American Silver Eagles and a one-tenth-ounce American Gold Eagle at the company’s actual dealer cost.

For additional information, call (800) 822-4653 and mention “Kevin O’Leary offer.”

Dr. Fuljenz was honored as the 2021 American Numismatic Association Dealer of the Year. His weekly Metals Market Report (www.UniversalCoin.com) newsletters and his crusading efforts on behalf of consumer/investor protection and education have earned more than 70 prestigious awards from professional journalism and numismatic organizations, such as the Press Club of Southeast Texas, the American Numismatic Association, the Professional Numismatists Guild and the Numismatic Literary Guild.