CAC Coins Bring Premiums in March

CAC-approved and CACG-encapsulated coins fared well in public sales during March 2026. Here are a dozen examples that were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

On March 10, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1805 large cent for $8,400. On June 30, 2025, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU-58 1805 large cent, without a CAC sticker, for $4,080, less than half as much. Although these two 1805 large cents were struck from different pairs of dies, examples of both die pairings are common. Market levels for these were probably around 8% higher in March 2026 than they were in June 2025.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1QKCCU/1805-draped-bust-cent-s-269-b-3-rarity-1-au-58-pcgs-cac

On March 10, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CACG-certified Proof-67-Red 1910 Lincoln cent for $16,800. On Jan. 15, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-67-Red 1910 Lincoln cent, without a CAC sticker, for $10,065. Both of these received a ‘Full Red’ (RD) designation from the respective grading service.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1QIGL2/1910-lincoln-cent-proof-67-rd-cacg

On March 13, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CACG-graded MS-65 1904 Lewis & Clark Exposition commemorative One Dollar Gold piece for $4,440. On March 28, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1904 Lewis & Clark One Dollar Gold piece, without a CAC sticker, for $2,928.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1QKJOT/1904-lewis-and-clark-exposition-gold-dollar-ms-65-cacg

On March 15, at 5:15:27 PM Pacific Time, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded XF-45 1837 half dollar for $962.50. Three seconds earlier, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded XF-45 1837 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $563.76. On Dec. 21, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-graded XF-45 1837 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $434.50.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/2073786/1837-Capped-Bust-Half-Dollar-Reeded-Edge-CACG-XF-45-Toned

On March 15, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-66 1937-D half dollar for $1,815. On Jan. 27, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1937-D half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $585.60.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/2011147/1937-D-Walking-Liberty-Half-Dollar-CACG-MS-66-Toned

On March 15, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-67 1892 Columbian Exposition commemorative half dollar for $3,644.30. On March 28, Heritage sold an NGC-graded MS-67 1892 Columbian half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1,586. On March 13, Stack’s Bowers sold an NGC-graded MS-67 1892 Columbian half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1,680. On March 1, GreatCollections sold an NGC-graded MS-67 1892 Columbian half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $2,108.70.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/2086067/1892-World-Columbian-Exposition-Half-Dollar-CACG-MS-67-Toned

On March 22, DLRC sold a CACG-certified Proof-65 1895 Liberty Head nickel for $904. On Dec. 9, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified Proof-65 1895 nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $528. On July 20, 2025, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-certified Proof-65 1895 nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $469.70. Although these increased in value by 15% to 20% over the last year, a 20% increase in value would not account for most of the difference between $904 in March and $469.70 in July.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/868805

On March 22, DLRC sold a CACG-graded MS-67 1976-S ‘Silver’ Eisenhower Dollar for $185. On that same day, GreatCollections sold four PCGS-graded MS-67 1976-S ‘Silver’ Eisenhower Dollars for $25.30, $25.30, $28.88 and $30.80, respectively.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/878451

On March 26, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, PCGS-certified MS-67-FH 1925 quarter for $16,470. On Jan. 18, GreatCollections sold an NGC-certified MS-67-FH 1925 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $5,445. On May 4, 2025, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-certified MS-67-FH 1925 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $6,794.70. On April 4, 2025, Heritage auctioned a different PCGS-certified MS-67-FH 1925 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $10,800. Each of the 1925 quarters mentioned here was graded MS-67 and received a ‘Full Head’ (FH) designation from PCGS or NGC; the CAC-approved coin brought much more than the others.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/standing-liberty-quarters/1925-25c-ms67-full-head-pcgs-cac-pcgs-5753-/a/1391-3058.s

On March 26, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, PCGS-graded MS-64 1907 ‘Wire Edge’ High Relief $20 gold coin for $47,580. The two previous lots were PCGS-graded and NGC-graded MS-64 1907 ‘Wire Edge’ High Relief $20 gold coins, neither of which had a CAC sticker, and each brought the same price, $36,600.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/high-relief-double-eagles/1907-20-high-relief-wire-rim-ms64-pcgs-cac-pcgs-9135-/a/1391-3266.s

On March 27, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-68 grade 1940 half dollar for $10,890. On Jan. 15, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-68 1940 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $5,124, less than half as much.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/walking-liberty-half-dollars/1940-50c-ms68-pcgs-cac/a/1391-3470.s

On March 29, DLRC sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded AU-58 (fifty-eight) 1924-S Peace silver dollar for $326. Also on March 29, GreatCollections sold an NGC-graded MS-61 (sixty-one) 1924-S Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $269.50. On Feb. 15, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded AU-58 1924-S Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $165.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/878636