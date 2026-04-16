April 15, 2026

Media Contact:

Christine Karstedt, Executive Vice President

ckarstedt@stacksbowers.com

Stack’s Bowers Galleries Shatters Records in Spring 2026 Showcase Auction

Costa Mesa, CA Auction records were smashed during an incredible week of auctions hosted March 9-17, 2026, by preeminent rare-coin auction firm, Stack’s Bowers Galleries. Taking top price honors was a gorgeous Gem Proof 1882 $20 gold piece that brought $810,000, more than doubling the previous record for this issue when the same coin brought $293,750 in October 2012. (All prices include the buyer’s premium).

“The price achieved by the 1882 Double Eagle was hardly an anomaly, as other rarities brought prices that far surpassed previous auction records,” stated Brian Kendrella, President of Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

Highlights include:

Lot 3023. 1926-S Lincoln Cent. MS-64+ RD (PCGS). Realized a record $72,000 for the grade.

Lot 3024. 1943-S Lincoln Cent. Struck on a Bronze Planchet. AU-55 (PCGS). Gold CAC. CMQ. Realized $456,000, more than double the $211,500 this coin realized in January 2016.

Lot 3089. 1922 Peace Silver Dollar. Modified High-Relief Production Trial. Judd-2020. Rarity-7+. Proof-63 (PCGS). CMQ. An incredible rarity last offered over 40 years ago brought $252,000.

Lot 3097. 1860 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle. JD-1. Rarity-6+. Proof-66 Cameo (PCGS). CAC. CMQ. Ex Bass Collection and the finest certified. Realized $120,000, more than double the previous auction record of $58,500 achieved in September 2019.

Lot 3099. 1875 Three-Dollar Gold Piece. JD-1. Rarity-6. Proof-64 Cameo (PCGS). CAC. The famed Atwater-Carter-Kramer example of this legendary Proof-only rarity realized $264,000, a record price for a Cameo example.

Lot 3103. 1899 Liberty Head Eagle. JD-1. Rarity-5. Proof-67 Deep Cameo (PCGS). CAC. CMQ-X. A stunning example, tied for finest graded, garnered $264,000; the previous auction record was $149,500, achieved by an NGC Proof-68 Ultra Cameo example in May 2008.

Lot 3107. 1908 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle. Motto. JD-1. Rarity-5-. Sandblast Finish. Proof-67 (NGC). CAC. Realized a record price of $324,000, surpassing the prior auction record by more than $100,000.

Lot 3138. 1861-C Liberty Head Half Eagle. Winter-1. MS-63 (PCGS). CAC. The sole finest example of this important Civil War era rarity brought $408,000, nearly 2.5 times the previous record of $164,500 achieved in December 2020.

Lot 3139. 1861-D Liberty Head Half Eagle. Winter 47-GG. MS-63 (PCGS). CAC. CMQ. The famed Eliasberg coin confirmed its place at the top of the Condition Census by bringing a record price of $408,000. In December 2020, this coin realized a then-record $282,000. More recently two examples sold for $336,000.

Lot 3187. 1860 Clark, Gruber & Co. $10 Die Trial. K-3. Rarity-7-. Copper. Reeded Edge. MS-63 BN (PCGS). Realized an astonishingly strong $45,600, setting a record for this rare-pattern territorial issue.

“Exceptional quality coins are always in strong demand no matter the market conditions. In today’s market, the demand is insatiable,” Mr. Kendrella said. “Over the last few years, we have seen the highest-quality coins continue to shatter previous auction records. This is a broad-based situation, with all areas seeing robust bidding activity!”

Complete results for the Spring 2026 Showcase Auction are available at StacksBowers.com. For more information about upcoming auctions or to discuss consigning to a future sale, contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries by phone at 800-458-4646 or by email Consign@StacksBowers.com.

About Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, internet and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and currency and ancient coins as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s 90+ year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections to ever cross an auction block: The D. Brent Pogue Collection, The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Joel R. Anderson Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal Collection, The Sydney F. Martin Collection and The Battle Born Collection, to name just a few.

World coin and currency collections include The Pinnacle Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Salton Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, the Augustana Collection of gold rarities from across western Europe, the Richard Margolis Collection of world coins and medals and The Thos. H. Law Collection. Recently, the firm was awarded the privilege of bringing the most valuable world coin collection to auction: the L. E. Bruun Collection.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, which is also the location of Griffin Studios, the firm’s custom-built, broadcast-ready auction and event facility. In addition, the company has galleries in New York, Boston, Miami and Philadelphia as well as offices in New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Paris and Vancouver. Stack’s Bowers Galleries hosts a Global Showcase each summer as an Event Auctioneer Partner of the ANA World’s Fair of Money, a sale that features United States coins and currency, ancient coins and world coins and currency. They are also the Official Auctioneer for several important numismatic events, including the New York International Numismatic Convention, the Whitman Spring, Summer and Winter Expos, the Spring and Fall Hong Kong shows and the Maastricht Paper Money shows.