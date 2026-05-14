CAC Coins Bring Premiums in April

CAC-approved and CACG-encapsulated coins fared well in public sales during the month of April 2026. Here are 14 examples that were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

CAC Coin of the Month: 1933 Eagle

On April 29, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 (sixty-five) grade 1933 $10 gold coin for $1,586,000. On Feb. 3, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 (sixty-six) grade 1933 $10 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $960,000.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/indian-eagles/1933-10-ms65-pcgs-cac/a/1393-3205.s

CAC MS-68 Buffalo Nickel Realizes a Huge Price

On April 29, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-68 grade 1913 ‘Type One’ Buffalo nickel for $26,840. On Jan. 15, Heritage auctioned an NGC-graded MS-68 1913 ‘Type One’ Buffalo nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $2,562. On Sept. 21, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-68 1913 ‘Type One’ Buffalo nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $5,105.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/buffalo-nickels/1913-5c-type-one-ms68-pcgs-cac-pcgs-3915-/a/1393-3031.s

CAC Standing Liberty Quarters Bring Large Premiums

On April 29, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, PCGS-certified MS-65 FH 1920-S quarter for $79,300. In the next lot, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified MS-66 FH 1920-S quarter, without a CAC sticker, for the same price, $79,300. A CAC-approved MS-65 (sixty-five) FH coin thus brought the same amount as a non-CAC PCGS-certified MS-66 (sixty-six) FH 1920-S quarter. Also, on Dec. 14, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-certified MS-65 FH 1920-S quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $23,650. Each of these received a ‘Full Head’ (FH) designation from PCGS.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/standing-liberty-quarters/1920-s-25c-ms65-full-head-pcgs-cac-pcgs-5739-/a/1393-3077.s

On April 29, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 FH 1927-S quarter for $207,400. On Jan. 15, 2025, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified MS-64 FH 1927-S quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $96,000. Market levels for these were only a little higher in April 2026 than they were in January 2025, yet the CAC-approved MS-64 FH 1927-S quarter brought more than twice as much.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/standing-liberty-quarters/1927-s-25c-ms64-full-head-pcgs-cac-pcgs-5765-/a/1393-3088.s

On April 29, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, PCGS-certified MS-67 FH 1929 quarter for $23,180. On March 22, GreatCollections sold an NGC-certified MS-67 FH 1929 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $4,510. On Nov. 16, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-certified MS-67 FH 1929 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $8,585.50.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/standing-liberty-quarters/1929-25c-ms67-full-head-pcgs-cac-pcgs-5773-/a/1393-3092.s

On April 5, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-61 1833 half cent for $777.70. On April 6, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-61 1833 half cent, without a CAC sticker, for $366, less than half as much. Also on April 6, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-62 (sixty-two) 1833 half cent, without a CAC sticker, for $512.40. On Jan. 11, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-62 (sixty-two) 1833 half cent, without a CAC sticker, for $583. A CACG-graded MS-61 (sixty-one) coin thus brought more than each of two PCGS-graded MS-62 (sixty-two) 1833 half cents.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/2103601/1833-Classic-Half-Cent-CACG-MS-61-BN

On April 5, at 4:24:18 PM Pacific Time, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-67 1943-S steel cent for $224.40. Six seconds later, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1943-S steel cent, without a CAC sticker, for $170.50. Three seconds after that, at 4:24:27 PM, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-graded MS-67 1943-S steel cent, without a CAC sticker, for $140.80.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/2107857/1943-S-Lincoln-Cent-CACG-MS-67

On April 12, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-65 1903 nickel for $632.50. On Dec. 30, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1903 nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $420. On Sept. 24, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 grade 1903 nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $336.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/2102600/1903-Liberty-Nickel-CACG-MS-65

On April 6, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1818 large cent for $610. It is of a very common die variety. On Sept. 24, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded AU-55 1818 large cent, without a CAC sticker, for $360. Even if market levels for these increased from September 2025 to April 2026, any such increase would not account for much of the difference between $610 and $360.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1RQLTB/1818-matron-head-cent-n-10-rarity-1-au-55-pcgs-cac-ogh

On April 6, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1955/1955 Doubled Die Lincoln cent for $3,416. On April 12, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded AU-55 1955/1955 Doubled Die cent, without a CAC sticker, for $2,497.55.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1RQMH1/1955-lincoln-cent-fs-101-Doubledd-die-obverse-au-55-pcgs-cac

On April 22, in consecutive lots, Stack’s Bowers sold two PCGS-certified Proof-67 1937 dimes. One with a CAC sticker brought $854 and the other, without a CAC sticker, brought $701.50.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1S4C0Y/1937-mercury-dime-proof-67-pcgs-cac

On April 19, David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) sold a CAC-approved AU-50 grade 1838 half dollar for $1,001. On April 26, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded AU-50 1838 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $732.60.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/886592

On April 23, DLRC sold a CAC-approved MS-67-Red 1984 ‘Doubled Die’ Lincoln cent for $1,330. On Feb. 8, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-certified MS-67-Red 1984 ‘Doubled Die’ Lincoln cent, without a CAC sticker, for $444.40. Both coins received a ‘Full Red’ color designation from PCGS.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/873447

On April 5, DLRC sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-66 1851 Three Cent Silver for $1,950. On Dec. 14, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1851 Three Cent Silver, without a CAC sticker, for $1,112.10.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/868175