CAC Coins Bring Premiums in January

CAC-approved and CACG-encapsulated coins fared well in public sales during the month of January 2026. Here are 11 examples that were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

On Jan. 4, DLRC sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1899 Liberty Head nickel for $6,250. On April 13, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1899 nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $3,249.40. Market values for these were not higher in January 2026 than they were in April 2025.

On Jan. 4, DLRC sold a CAC-approved VF-25 (twenty-five) grade 1807 dime for $3,500. On Sept. 24, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded VF-30 (thirty) 1807 dime, without a CAC sticker, for $2,280. On Sept. 14, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded XF-40 (forty) 1807 dime, without a CAC sticker, for $2,970.

On Jan. 4, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded AU-58 1920 quarter for $380.60. On Jan. 6, Heritage sold a PCGS graded AU-58 1920 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $144.

On Jan. 4, DLRC sold a CAC-approved AU-55 (fifty-five) grade 1912-D half dollar for $805. On Sept. 3, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded AU-55 1912-D half dollar for $432. On Jan. 18, GreatCollections sold an NGC0graded MS-61 (sixty-one) 1912-D half for $671. On Jan. 26, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU-58 (fifty-eight) half dollar for $732. A CAC-approved AU-55 grade coin thus brought much more than non-CAC AU-55, AU-58 and MS-61 certified 1912-D half dollars.

On Jan. 4, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-67+ 1957-D half dollar for $8,118. On Nov. 2, GreatCollections sold an NGC-graded MS-67+ 1957-D half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1,933.80, less than one-fourth as much. Both coins received a Full Bell Lines (FBL) designation from the respective grading service.

On Jan. 14, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved VF-30 grade 1896-S dime for $600. These are not often publicly sold. On July 30, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded VF-30 1896-S dime, without a CAC sticker, for $456. On Feb. 18, 2025, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded XF-40 (forty) 1896-S dime, without a CAC sticker, for $492. Market values for these were about the same throughout 2024 and 2025, though could have been slightly higher in January 2026.

On Jan. 14, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1945-D half dollar for $1,020. On Jan. 19, Heritage sold a very colorfully toned, PCGS-graded MS-67 1945-D half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $793. On Jan. 11, GreatCollections sold a brilliant, PCGS-graded MS-67 1945-D half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $506. On Jan. 4, GreatCollections sold a lightly toned, PCGS-graded MS-67 1945-D half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $493.90.

On Jan. 14, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1889 One Dollar Gold piece for $3,120. On Jan. 17, Heritage sold an NGC-graded MS-67 1889 One Dollar Gold piece, without a CAC sticker, for $2,257. On Dec. 23, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1889 One Dollar Gold piece, without a CAC sticker, for $2,520.

On Jan. 16, Heritage auctioned four 1932 $10 gold coins in successive lots, not one of which had a CAC sticker. A CACG-graded MS-65 1932 brought $6,710. Of two NGC-graded MS-65 1932 tens, the first brought $3,172 and the second realized $3,360. A PCGS-graded MS-65+ (plus) 1932 realized $4,270. Within a few minutes, a CACG-graded MS-65 1932 thus brought more than the combined total realized by two NGC-graded MS-65 coins and much more than a PCGS-graded MS-65+ 1932 $10 gold coin.

On Jan. 17, Heritage auctioned multiple 1909-S VDB Lincoln cents in successive lots. A CACG-certified AU-58-Brown (BN) 1909-S VDB realized $2,806. The next lot was a PCGS-graded AU-58 coin, without a CAC sticker, which realized $2,074. Heritage then auctioned two PCGS-graded MS-62 1909-S VDB Lincoln cents for $2,074 and $2,135, respectively.

On Jan. 25, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-67+ 1937 Texas commemorative half dollar for $2,227.50. These were not publicly sold in December or November. On Oct. 19, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-67+ 1937 Texas commemorative, without a CAC sticker, for $815.10. On Aug. 18, Heritage auctioned a colorful PCGS-graded MS-67+ 1937 Texas commemorative, without a CAC sticker, for $1,260. On April 16, Stack’s Bowers sold a different PCGS-graded MS-67+ 1937 Texas commemorative, without a CAC sticker, for $900.

