CAC Coins Bring Premiums in November

CAC-approved and CACG-encapsulated coins fared well in public sales during the month of November 2025. Here are a dozen examples that were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

On Nov. 3, Heritage sold a CACG-graded MS-64+ (sixty-four-plus) 1915 quarter for $1,320. On Oct. 28, Heritage sold an NGC-graded MS-66 (sixty-six) 1915 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $990.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/barber-quarters/1915-25c-ms64-cacg-mintage-3-480-450-pcgs-5670-/a/60492-50092.s

On Nov. 9, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-68 1877 quarter for $20,350. On Nov. 23, GreatCollections sold an NGC-graded MS-68 1877 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $9,627.20.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/1961402/1877-Seated-Liberty-Quarter-CACG-MS-68

On Nov. 9, DLRC sold a CAC-approved, PCGS-certified MS-64-DMPL 1890-CC Morgan silver dollar for $5,800 and GreatCollections sold a PCGS-certified MS-64-DMPL 1890-CC Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $3,547.50. Both coins received a ‘Deep Mirror Prooflike’ (DMPL) designation from PCGS.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/850112

On Nov. 11, in consecutive lots, Stack’s Bowers auctioned two certified MS-65 1914-D Lincoln cents, each of which had a ‘full red’ (RD) color designation. A CACG-graded MS-65 coin realized $24,000 and a PCGS-graded MS-65 1914-D realized $13,200.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1MX1J8/1914-d-lincoln-cent-ms-65-rd-cacg

On Nov. 11, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-68 1914 nickel for $42,000. Proof-68 1914 nickels are condition rarities. On March 26, 2024, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-68 1914 nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $11,100. On June 18, 2024, Stack’s Bowers auctioned an NGC-certified Proof-68 1914 nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $8,400. Although market levels for these were higher in November 2025 than they were in 2024, any such increase would not account for the entirety of the difference between the price realized for this CAC-approved 1914 nickel, $42,000, and the prices realized for each non-CAC, certified Proof-68 1914 nickel sold from 2022 to 2024. Another example is an NGC-certified Proof-68 1914 nickel, without a CAC sticker, that GreatCollections sold for $9,588.70 on Sept. 3, 2023.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1MX1OO/1914-buffalo-nickel-jd-1-rarity-2-proof-68-pcgs-cac-cmq

On Nov. 11, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1818/5 quarter for $12,000. It is not of a rare die pairing (B-1). These are not auctioned often. On May 8, 2024, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-64 1818/5 quarter of a scarcer die pairing (B-3), without a CAC sticker, for $8,100.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1MX098/18185-capped-bust-quarter-b-1-rarity-2-ms-64-pcgs-cac

On Nov. 13, DLRC sold a CAC-approved MS-63 (sixty-three) grade 1896-O quarter for $3433. On Jan. 15, 2025, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 (sixty-four) 1896-O quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $3,000. On Aug. 17, 2024, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-64+ (sixty-four-plus) 1896-O quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $2,640. Prices for these did increase slightly during 2025, but increases in market levels cannot account for the fact that a CAC-graded sixty-three coin realized more than, or about the same as, PCGS-graded MS-64 or MS-64+ 1896-O quarters.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/840509

On Nov. 17, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1937 Antietam Civil War commemorative half dollar for $1,800. In the previous lot, Heritage sold an NGC-graded MS-67 1937 Antietam half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1,020. On Sept. 4, Stack’s Bowers sold two PCGS-graded MS-67 1937 Antietam half dollars, neither of which had a CAC sticker. They each realized $1,080.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/commemorative-silver/1937-50c-antietam-ms67-pcgs-cac-mintage-18-028-pcgs-9229-/a/60494-52025.s

On Nov. 18, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1935-D half dollar for $1,380. On Nov. 19, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1935-D half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $840. On Nov. 16, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-graded MS-65 1935-D half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $913.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/walking-liberty-half-dollars/1935-d-50c-ms65-pcgs-cac-cac-51-in-65-17-finer-10-25-cdn-870-whsle-bid-for-ngc-pcgs-ms65-mintage-3-003-800/a/132547-25204.s

On Nov. 23, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-65 1926-S Lincoln cent for $3,164.70. On April 1, Heritage sold an NGC-graded MS-65 1926-S cent, without a CAC sticker, for $2,160. On Sept. 25, 2024, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1926-S cent, without a CAC sticker, for $2,371.79. All three of these received a brown color (BN) designation from the respective grading service.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/1982206/1926-S-Lincoln-Cent-CACG-MS-65-BN-Toned

On Nov. 23, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC-certified Proof-63 1887 half dollar for $2,036.10. On June 4, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-certified Proof-63 1887 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1,200. On Jan. 28, Heritage sold a different PCGS-certified Proof-63 1887 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1,080. Market levels for these were not much higher in November than they were in January or June, if higher at all.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/1982477/1887-Seated-Liberty-Half-Dollar-NGC-Proof-63-CAC-Green-Toned

On Nov. 23, DLRC sold a CACG-graded VF-35 1846-O $10 gold coin for $5,065. On July 20, Heritage sold an NGC-graded VF-35 1846-O $10 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $2,160. Although market levels for these were a little higher in November than they were in July, an increase in market levels could not possibly account for the entirety of the difference between $5,065 and $2,160.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/854444