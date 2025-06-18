Costa Mesa, CA – Following in a long line of trend-setting sales that have been standard-bearers for the Asian numismatics marketplace, venerable auction house Stack’s Bowers & Ponterio is excited to announce their Spring 2025 Hong Kong Auction—an exceptional array of over 7,600 lots of coins, medals, tokens, and currency. This monumental sale will be presented in 12 sessions spread across seven days (April 7-13 HKT), comprising both live and internet-only venues. Providing collectors with a wide range of material, this auction boasts a higher-end estimate expectation in excess of $19.6 million.

The always highly-anticipated Rarities Night leads the way and presents such treasures as the catalog cover coin, a Silver Dollar Pattern from 1928 featuring the “Mukden Tiger.” Gold issues from the Republic’s second decade in 1926 also dominate, highlighted by a Dragon & Peacock 20 Cents Pattern, and 20 Dollar and 10 Dollar patterns of the “Dogmeat General” from Shantung. Other impressive offerings include a Gold K’uping Tael Pattern from 1906, a 1921 “Pavilion” Dollar in Gold, and a “Sungarei” 4 Mace Pattern in Brass.

Among non-vintage Chinese offerings, an 1864 Hong Kong Silver Dollar Pattern from the collection of Sir Hercules Robinson should delight bidders, as will a very rare 1646 Crown from the Netherlands East Indies, a 1990 Dragon & Phoenix 1500 Yuan struck in 20 ounces of gold, and a 1984 1000 Yuan from the Panda series that features 12 ounces of gold.

Among world currency in the Spring Hong Kong Auction, highlights include a 1905 1 Tael from the Yu Chuan Honan Official Bank, a 1941 2 Yuan from the Central Bank of China, and a 1912 100 Dollars Color Trial Specimen from Hong Kong’s Chartered Bank of India, Australia & China.

Other World Coin Highlights :

? Lot 40005: CHINA. Chekiang. Silver 1 Mace 4.4 Candareens (20 Cents) Pattern, ND (1902). Birmingham (Heaton) Mint. Kuang-hsu (Guangxu). PCGS SPECIMEN-67.

? Lot 40041: CHINA. Kiangnan. 7 Mace 2 Candareens (Dollar), ND (1897). Nanking Mint. Kuang-hsu (Guangxu). PCGS MS-62.

? Lot 40057: CHINA. Kwangtung. 7 Mace 3 Candereens (Dollar), ND (1889). Kwangtung Mint (struck from Heaton Mint dies). Kuang-hsu (Guangxu). PCGS MS-63.

? Lot 40064: CHINA. Kweichow. Auto Dollar (7 Mace 2 Candareens), Year 17 (1928). Uncertain Mint, likely Chengdu. PCGS AU-55.

? Lot 40085: CHINA. Szechuan. Silver Dollar Pattern, ND (1928). Uncertain Mint, possibly Chengdu. PCGS SPECIMEN-62.

? Lot 40127: CHINA. Silver “Reversed Dragon” Dollar Pattern, Year 3 (1911). Tientsin Mint. Hsuan-t’ung (Xuantong [Puyi]). PCGS SPECIMEN-61.

? Lot 40169: CHINA. Gold Presentation Dollar, ND (1923). Tientsin Mint. PCGS SPECIMEN-61.

? Lot 40174: CHINA. Gold Presentation Dollar, ND (1923). Tientsin Mint. PCGS SPECIMEN-60.

Other World Currency Highlights :

? Lot 30283: CHINA–FOREIGN BANKS. Deutsch-Asiatische Bank. 50 Dollars, 1.3.1907. P-5a. S/M#T101-44. PMG Very Fine 20.

? Lot 31234: HONG KONG (SAR). Hong Kong & Shanghai Banking Corporation. 500 Dollars, 1.7.1930. P-177c. KNB67b. PMG Extremely Fine 40.

About Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, internet and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and currency and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s 90+ year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections to ever cross an auction block — The D. Brent Pogue Collection, The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Joel R. Anderson Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal Collection, The Sydney F. Martin Collection and The Battle Born Collection — to name just a few.

World coin and currency collections include The Pinnacle Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Salton Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, the Augustana Collection of gold rarities from across western Europe, the Richard Margolis Collection of world coins and medals and The Thos. H. Law Collection. Recently the firm was awarded the privilege of bringing the most valuable world coin collection to auction – the L. E. Bruun Collection.

The company is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, with galleries in New York, Boston, Miami, and Philadelphia. Offices are also located in New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Sacramento, Virginia, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Paris and Vancouver. Stack’s Bowers Galleries hosts an annual Global Showcase in August featuring United States coins and currency, Ancient coins and World coins and currency in its Costa Mesa auction gallery. They are also the Official Auctioneer for several important numismatic events, including the New York International Numismatic Convention, the Whitman Spring, Summer and Winter Expos, the Spring and Fall Hong Kong shows, and the Maastricht Paper Money shows.