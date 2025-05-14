CAC Coins Bring Premiums in April

CAC approved and CACG encapsulated coins fared well in public sales during the month of April 2025. Here are a dozen examples, which were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

1. On April 6, DLRC sold a CAC approved, PCGS certified Proof-65RB (sixty-five Red & Brown) 1871 Two Cent piece for $2150. On April 1, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS certified Proof-66RB (sixty-six Red & Brown) 1871 Two Cent piece, without a CAC sticker, for $1560. A CAC approved sixty-five grade Proof 1871 Two Cent piece thus brought more than a non-CAC PCGS graded 66 (sixty-six) Proof 1871 Two Cent piece, without a CAC sticker. Both coins received a ‘Red & Brown’ (RB) designation from PCGS.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/808752

2. On April 6, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded VF-30 (thirty) 1908-O half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $214.50. On Oct. 15, 2024, Heritage sold a PCGS graded XF-45 1908-O half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $164. A CACG graded 30 coin realized substantially more than a PCGS graded 45 1908-O half dollar.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/1789367/1908-O-Barber-Half-Dollar-CACG-VF-30

3. On April 6, DLRC auctioned a CACG graded XF-45 1872 silver dollar for $1275. On March 9, GreatCollections sold a PCGS graded XF-45 1872 silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $946. On April 8, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS graded AU-50 (fifty) 1872 silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $780. A CACG graded XF-45 (forty-five) coin thus brought much more than a PCGS graded AU-50 (fifty) 1872 dollar that was sold two days later.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/816527

4. On April 13, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded AU-58+ 1927-S nickel for $1222.10. On Jan. 14, 2024, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS graded AU-58+ 1927-S nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $907.50. Market levels for these might be 7.5% higher in April 2025 than they were in January 2024, certainly not enough of a difference to account for a difference in prices realized between $1222.10 and $907.50.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/1702585/1927-S-Buffalo-Nickel-CACG-AU-58-Toned

5. On April 13, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded AU-53 1893 half dollar for $585.07. On Nov. 17, 2024, GreatCollections sold a PCGS graded AU-53 1893 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $451. Market levels for these were not higher in April 2025 than they were in November 2024.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/1794432/1893-Barber-Half-Dollar-CACG-AU-53-Toned

6. On April 16, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC approved XF-45 grade 1834 quarter for $552. On April 8, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS graded XF-45 1834 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $384. Both coins were struck from the same pair of dies.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1I26QS/1834-capped-bust-quarter-b-1-rarity-1-ef-45-pcgs-cac

7. On April 20, DLRC sold a CACG graded MS-66 1911 dime for $1005. On April 28, Heritage sold a PCGS graded MS-66 1911 dime, without a CAC sticker, for $600. It is relevant that Heritage sold an NGC graded MS-66 1911 dime, without a CAC sticker, also for $600, on Jan. 13, 2025. All three coins are very colorful.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/818202

8. On April 23, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC approved MS-67 grade 1939-S half dollar for $1560. A week earlier, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS graded MS-67 1939-S half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1020.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1IG3F5/1939-s-walking-liberty-half-dollar-ms-67-pcgs-cac

9. On April 23, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC approved MS-65 grade 1884-CC Morgan silver dollar for $1920. On Feb. 26, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS graded MS-65 1884-CC Morgan silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1140. Both coins received a ‘Deep Mirror Prooflike’ (DMPL) certification from PCGS.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1IG54O/1884-cc-morgan-silver-dollar-ms-65-dmpl-pcgs-cac

10. On April 30, Heritage sold a CAC approved AU-55 grade 1796 quarter for $144,000. On April 1, Stack’s Bowers sold an NGC graded AU-58 1796 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $78,000. On Sept. 12, Heritage sold a PCGS graded AU-55 1796 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $99,000. All three of these were struck from the same pair of dies (B-2).

https://coins.ha.com/itm/early-quarters/1796-25c-b-2-r3-au55-pcgs-cac-pcgs-38920-/a/1383-3046.s

11. On April 30, Heritage sold a CACG certified Proof-64 1858 silver dollar for $19,800. On June 17, 2024, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS certified Proof-64 1858 silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $14,400. Market levels for these were not higher in April 2025 than they were in June 2024.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/proof-seated-dollars/1858-1-pr64-cacg-oc-p1-low-r4-pcgs-7001-/a/1383-3243.s

12. On April 30, Heritage sold two PCGS graded MS-64 1799 ‘Large Stars’ $10 gold coins, which were struck from the same pair of dies. The 1799 ten with a CAC sticker brought $168,000 and the PCGS graded MS-64 1799 ten, without a CAC sticker, realized $138,000.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/early-eagles/1799-10-large-obverse-stars-bd-10-r3-ms64-pcgs-cac-pcgs-45723-/a/1383-3320.s