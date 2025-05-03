Numismatist of the Century – Ian Russell

World’s Greatest Coin Grader

Ian Russell GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED COIN GRADER and veteran numismatic auctioneer Ian Russell was introduced to coins and collectibles when he was 14 years old and living in Sydney, Australia.

He has graded and handled many of the greatest rarities in numismatics, including the record-breaking $12 million purchase of the world’s most valuable silver coin – the unique Specimen 1794 Silver Dollar.

Russell has made this top list of graders as he has graded the three most valuable coins ever submitted to PCGS, including the 1933 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle and a privately produced Casascius Bitcoin token – these two are currently valued at over $100 million! As one of his many responsibilities at GreatCollections, the firm he co-founded in 2010, he oversees the raw coin and paper money submissions to PCGS, CAC and NGC.

During 2024, GreatCollections has already spent over $3 million with these companies on grading fees.

“Our goal is to only grade coins for our clients where the grading by a third party adds value.

There’s no point in wasting money on grading fees otherwise,” said Russell.

In the decade before co-founding Great Collections, he gained further valuable experience working as president of Teletrade, Inc. and chief operating officer of Bowers and Merena Auctions, at the time, two of the largest coin auction houses in North America.

After several years with Stanley Gibbons, he realized the collectibles market was much more active in the United States and, being young, left his family and friends in Australia with two suitcases of belongings.

He says that he found Teletrade fascinating. Within the first year, Amazon.com gave him a tour of its headquarters in Seattle, and he was one of the leads on KISS The Auction.

The multi-million-dollar auction was conducted jointly by Greg Manning Auctions and Butterfield’s at Paramount Studios in Hollywood.

The auction set numerous records and is still regarded today as one of the most successful music memorabilia auctions in history. In 2010, Russell and his wife launched GreatCollections in Irvine, California with a goal to improve how coins and paper money are sold at auction.

Since their first auction, they have sold over 1.5 million certified coins worth over $1.3 billion.

The GreatCollections auction archive contains every coin that company has sold.

Russell said that it’s likely the most useful auction archive for coins since it contains coins of all values, and it’s automatically increasing by over 100,000 records each year as new auctions end.

Despite the online approach to bidding, Russell has developed relationships with thousands of collectors which led to handling 1804 Silver Dollars and 1913 Liberty Head Nickels.

He also helped one of his clients assemble the greatest collection of Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles ever formed.

In one six-month period, Russell sold two dozen seven-figure coins to private clients. Third-party coin grading and the highest quality images, which GreatCollections refers to as GreatPhotos, make it possible to bid on a $50, $5,000 or $500,000 coin online without viewing the coin in person.

Russell pointed out that he and his team also offer in-depth opinions about coins to potential bidders as requested.

Russell and GreatCollections have received notable recognition over the past few years, including the American Numismatic Association’s Harry Forman 2023 Dealer of the Year award, as well as the Numismatic Literary Guild award for Best Dealer Website.

GreatCollections has been the official auctioneer of the American Numismatic Association for the past three years.

Ian Russell, President/Owner

17891 Cartwright Road

Irvine CA 92614

Tel: 800-442-6467

Website: www.greatcollections.com