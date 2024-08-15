CAC Coins Bring Premiums in July

During the month of July, CAC approved and CACG graded coins brought impressive prices in many Internet sales. Here are ten examples, which were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

On July 7, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded MS-63 1840-O ‘No Drapery’ half dime for $7241.30. On Aug. 20, 2023, GreatCollections sold a PCGS graded MS-63 1840-O ‘No Drapery’ half dime, without a CAC sticker, for $4121.22, and that same non-CAC 1840-O half dime was sold by Heritage in April 2023 for $4440.

On July 14, GreatCollections sold a CAC approved, PCGS certified MS-66-FH 1917 Type One Standing Liberty quarter for $3245. On May 12, Heritage sold a PCGS certified MS-66-FH 1917 Type One Standing Liberty quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $1591.20. On March 27, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a different PCGS certified MS-66-FH 1917 Type One Standing Liberty quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $1920.

On July 14, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded MS-66 1941-S half dollar for $4126.10. On June 26, Heritage sold a PCGS graded MS-66 1941-S half, without a CAC sticker, for $630. On March 28, Stack’s Bowers sold two PCGS graded MS-66+ (plus!) 1941-S half dollars, neither of which had a CAC sticker, and each brought $1920.

On July 14, at 6:30:15 PM Pacific Time, GreatCollections auctioned a CACG graded MS-64 1880-O Morgan silver dollar for $2310. Twelve seconds earlier, GreatCollections sold a PCGS graded MS-64 1880-O Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $1222.12

On July 15, Heritage sold a CACG certified Proof-67 1936 dime for $5520. On June 9, GreatCollections sold an NGC certified Proof-67 1936 dime, without a CAC sticker, for $2895.20.

On March 27, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS certified Proof-67 1936 dime, without a CAC sticker, for $2100.

On July 19, Scotsman auctioned a CAC approved MS-63 grade 1913 $2.5 gold coin for $1357. On May 22, Heritage sold a PCGS graded MS-63 1913 $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $990. Although the price of gold bullion was higher, the value of MS-63 grade 1913 $2.5 gold coins was lower in July than it was in May.

On July 19, Scotsman auctioned a CAC approved AU-55 grade 1868-S $20 gold coin for $3540. On July 22, Heritage sold a PCGS graded AU-55 1868-S $10 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $2760.

On July 22, Heritage sold a CAC approved, NGC graded MS-65 1906 $2.5 gold coin for $1140. On May 15, Heritage sold three PCGS graded MS-65 1906 $2.5 gold coins, not one of which had a CAC sticker, and each realized $750. Market levels for these were only slightly higher in July than they were in May, maybe 3% higher.

On July 24, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC approved, NGC graded AU-58 1833 dime for $690. On Dec. 13, Stack’s Bowers sold an NGC graded AU-58 1833 dime, without a CAC sticker, for $528. Market levels for these were not higher in July 2024 than they were in December 2023.