COINage Profile: 1970-D Kennedy Half Dollar

The 1970-D Kennedy half dollar is the last of its breed, a silver business-strike coin representing the tail-end of the era when precious-metal coins were still being struck for circulation in the United States. Even though the 1970-D Kennedy half dollar was not struck for circulation, it was the last entry in an overall run of 40% silver half dollars that were. Additionally, the 1970-D half dollar is one of the scarcest issues in the entire series of Kennedy half dollars.

A total of just 2,150,000 were produced, all destined for inclusion in 1970 United States Mint uncirculated sets. Examples of the 1970-D Kennedy half dollar trade for around $20 in MS60, $45 in MS65, and more than $3,500 in MS67. Indeed, the 1970-D isn’t only the key regular-issue business-strike coin for the series, but it’s also a conditional rarity. As one of the toughest Kennedy half dollars around, it’s a true modern gem and a coin — especially in top grades — that is coveted by many.