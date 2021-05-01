Ride and Angelou Headlining American Women Quarters Program

Famed author and educator Maya Angelou and innovative astronaut Dr. Sally Ride are the first to be honored on U.S. coins issued under the American Women Quarters program.

The United States Mint recently announced the selection of the two iconic leaders as the first to be recognized on the reverse of the program’s circulating quarters. The program, authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020, prompts the issuance of circulating and numismatic quarter-dollar coins with the reverse designs symbolizing the accomplishments of prominent American women. The program begins in January 2022, and honorees will come from various fields of expertise and interest, representing racially, ethnically, and geographically diverse backgrounds. Per the terms of the law, no living person will be featured in the coin designs, so all honorees must be deceased. Up to five different reverse designs will be issued annually between 2022 and 2025.

The obverse of coins in this program will continue to feature George Washington’s likeness designed to distinguish it from the current image.

The public is invited to submit recommendations for women to be honored via the following web portal established by the National Women’s History Museum: https://forms.gle/3BgR3BLbFfJ69XdYA.