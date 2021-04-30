Whitman Publishing’s Leader Honored With Accolade

Recently, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear commissioned Whitman Publishing’s Dennis Tucker as a Kentucky Colonel in recognition of his career in book publishing, as well as for publicizing and promoting knowledge of Kentucky’s status as an important subject within American numismatics.

According to the Governor’s Office, “The highest honor awarded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky is that of Kentucky Colonel.” The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels defines the commission as “recognition of an individual’s noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to our community, state, and nation.”

A Career in Nonfiction Publishing

Tucker started his career in writing and publications management in New York. In 2004, he was hired as Publisher for Whitman Publishing, LLC, one of the nation’s leading publishers of nonfiction books, then headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since then, the company has published more than 300 books, including many standard references, relating to the art and science of numismatics (the study of coins and related objects).

In his role as publisher, Tucker has served as Whitman’s liaison to the U.S. Treasury Department and its agencies and bureaus, including the United States Mint and the Bureau of Engraving and Printing; the U.S. Federal Reserve; the British Royal Mint; the Royal Canadian Mint; Münze Österreich; the Banco de México and Casa de Monedas de México; and other government agencies involved in financial, banking, numismatic, and monetary policy and administration; as well as the congressionally chartered American Numismatic Association, the American Numismatic Society, the Smithsonian Institution, and other nonprofit organizations.

Numismatic Lecturer and Educator

Tucker has lectured nationwide on the subject of numismatics, on topics ranging from American federal bullion programs to World War I medals, ancient coins, Mexican money, and U.S. paper currency. Additionally, he’s taught many courses and mentored aspiring writers.

Currently serving his second four-year term as the numismatic specialist on the U.S. Treasury Department’s Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC), Tucker has advised Treasury Secretaries Jacob Lew, Steven Mnuchin, and Janet Yellen on coinage and medal design.

For more information about Whitman Publishing and its product lines, visit www.whitman.com.