(Santa Ana, California, May 30, 2020) – As the world of professional sports begins emerging from hibernation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Professional Coin Grading Service (www.PCGS.com) is laying up a one-of-a-kind opportunity for collectors to score special labels and other exclusive offers on PCGS-graded 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame coins. These dome-shaped commemorative coins are finally hitting the courts after postponements related to the virus and will be offered for sale by the United States Mint beginning June 4 at noon (EDT). Additionally, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will have the coins for sale at their headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts.

As the exclusive Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coin authentication and grading partner, PCGS is excited to bring some amazing programs to the market:

Limited-Edition Orange PCGS Box – All submissions of Basketball Hall of Fame coins encapsulated with the exclusive label will receive a limited-edition orange-colored PCGS storage box commemorating the exclusive partnership between The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and PCGS. There is a limited quantity of orange PCGS boxes available, so collectors should act fast to ensure they receive one before supplies run out.

“Partnering with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has been a tremendous opportunity for numismatics,” says PCGS Business Development Manager Joe Pielago. “It is an honor to be part of working not only on programs for our Collectors Club members, but also with the Hall’s own allotment, which will all be pedigreed as the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Private Collection. There are some exciting things coming that I think collectors of both coins and sports memorabilia are going to enjoy.”

On June 4, the Hall of Fame will be hosting a small ceremony where fans can purchase the coins in limited quantity in accordance with the Mint’s household limits. These coins are from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Private Collection and will receive an additional designation of “June 4th Courtside Release – First Day of Issue.” Since United States Mint retail store locations are currently closed, the Hall of Fame is the only place in the world you can physically buy the coin on the release day.

“It is a privilege for PCGS to work with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on this 2020 commemorative coin project,” stated PCGS President Brett Charville. “This unique coin will appeal to the diverse collecting communities of both coins and sports alike. In addition to providing maximum security, liquidity, and value for these coins when encapsulated by PCGS, our special labels and patented holders ensure these coins look their best. We also look forward to working with our sister company, Professional Sports Authenticator (www.PSAcard.com), to reach an even wider audience of collectors around the globe.”

A portion of the proceeds from encapsulation fees for special PCGS labels support the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. Additionally, the Hall will receive surcharges from the sale of each coin in the amount of $35 per gold coin, $10 per silver coin, and $5 per clad half dollar. Authorized by Public Law 115-343, the Basketball Hall of Fame coins are legal tender and will be struck in quantities of up to 50,000 gold coins, 400,000 silver coins, and 750,000 clad coins.

For more information on the PCGS partnership with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the special label offer, and how to receive a limited-edition orange PCGS box, please visit www.PCGS.com/HOF.

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) is the premier third-party coin and banknote grading company that was launched in 1986. Over nearly 35 years, PCGS has examined and certified some 43.7 million U.S. and world coins, medals, and tokens with a combined value of more than $38.5 billion. For more information about PCGS products and services, including how to submit your coins for authentication and grading, please visit www.PCGS.com or call PCGS Customer Service at (800) 447-8848.

Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city where basketball was born, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting, preserving, and celebrating the game of basketball at every level – men and women, amateur and professional players, coaches and contributors, both domestically and internationally. The Hall of Fame museum is home to more than 400 inductees and over 40,000 square feet of basketball history. Nearly 200,000 people visit the Hall of Fame museum each year to learn about the game, experience the interactive exhibits, and test their skills on the Jerry Colangelo “Court of Dreams.” Best known for its annual marquee Enshrinement Ceremony honoring the game’s elite, the Hall of Fame also operates over 70 high school and collegiate competitions annually throughout the country and abroad. For more information on the Basketball Hall of Fame organization, its museum, and events, visit www.hoophall.com, follow @hoophall, or call 1-877-4HOOPLA.