Gold Prices Hit $1,800, 9-Year High

Gold prices reached $1,800 per troy ounce this morning, riding a wave of economic positivity — but one with an undercurrent of long-term concerns. It is a challenging time to be an investor of any kind, including one who speculates in the precious yellow metal. The stock market is up, unemployment is down, and consumer confidence is swelling. But then there is that big white elephant in the room: COVID-19. We don’t have a vaccine yet, and resurgences of the virus have been spiking in most states around the Union.

Meanwhile, dramatic economic recovery initiatives taken by the Federal Reserve may put the United States dollar in a weaker position in the months and years ahead, sparking fears of long-term inflation. All of this is fueling the upward direction of gold prices, which have hit highs not seen since 2011. So, what do those who wish to invest in gold do? Some of the best buys out there right now are common-date pre-1933 United States gold coins, which offer some of the lowest premiums available today — even lower than some modern gold bullion coins do.