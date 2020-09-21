Gold Prices Collapse Against Rising Dollar, Increasing Pandemic Concerns

Gold prices opened the last full week of September down sharply, falling from $1,950 to below $1,900 and falling through the $1,880s still as of this writing. The news comes amid a rising dollar and increasing fears about the growing prevalence of COVID-19 cases and the possibility of further lockdowns. Where will gold prices finally level off?

In the meantime, those who want to jump into the gold market should consider buying pre-1933 United States gold coins and America Gold Eagles. These popular government-backed gold coins are trusted by investors and other gold speculators. And because these gold issues are widely familiar they are easy to liquidate when the time comes to sell, ensuring the investor can achieve the maximum return on their investment.