Heritage Auctions Dominating Sales of U.S. Coins

With the U.S. rare coin market posting strong sales through the first half of 2020, Heritage Auctions reports leading the global coin auction industry with record-setting sales, which include the most valuable coin sold so far this year.

Heritage Auctions confirmed coin sales of $97,248,747 during the first six months of the year. Heritage’s coin sales account for 58% of the $167 million U.S. coins sold publicly thus far in 2020, as reported by the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) on Monday, July 6.

“Our year to date market share is a higher percentage for us than any year since the PNG began surveying auction sales in 2013,” said Greg Rohan, President of Heritage Auctions. “Our online bidding platform allows buyers and sellers to safely and securely purchase both volume and value.”

In addition to accounting for the largest percentage of public sales, among a panel of 11 major auction houses, Heritage Auctions also sold the most valuable U.S. coin thus far in the unusual and unpredictable year of 2020, which has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The coin, which brought $2,160,000 at auction in January, was a 1927-D Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle PCGS Mint State 65+ CAC. The sale also marks an all-time world record price for that rarity in any grade, according to a statement issued by Heritage Auctions.

Additional highlights include an April sale of an 1858 Liberty Eagle, PR64 Ultra Cameo NGC, CAC, for $480,000. In February, Heritage found a buyer for an 1875 Liberty Eagle, AU50, for $360,000.

In addition to Heritage Auctions' weekly internet coin auctions, the firm will host it's next U.S. Coins Signature Auction on July 14.