New Auction Partnership In Place for CSNS Convention

Legend Rare Coin Auctions and Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS) are kicking off 2021 with a new auction relationship for the CSNS convention.

Legend Auctions will be the official auctioneer of the convention, according to a recently issued joint press release, bringing the firm’s boutique-style Regency Auctions approach to the noted numismatic convention.

“We are thrilled and honored to become an official auction associate of the CSNS Convention,” said Laura Sperber, founder of Legend Rare Coin Auctions. “Central States has been one of the premier conventions on the circuit for decades, and we could not be happier to be part of this show.”

The 2021 CSNS convention is the 82nd anniversary of the convention, and is slated to take place April 21-24, 2021, in Schaumburg, Ill. Legend Rare Coin Auctions will hold its auction opening day, Wednesday, April 21.

Anchoring the inaugural auction will be two sets from the famed Gerald Forsythe Collection. First is the Gerald Forsythe Proof $10 Indian Collection, the leading set on the PCGS Registry. Formerly the Far East collection, the entire set contains world-class coins. The set’s highlight is the $10 1910 PCGS PR67+, the single finest known example of this coin, which has never sold at auction prior.

Additionally, the auction will contain the Gerald Forsythe MS Walking Liberty Half Dollar Set — also the number one of its kind on the PCGS Registry set.

“The Gerald Forsythe Collections of Proof $10 Indians and MS Walking Liberty Half Dollars are among the finest collections ever assembled,” proclaimed Laura Sperber. “To be able to offer them at our first CSNS auction is extremely exciting for all of us at LRCA, and we could not be happier to be able to bring these coins to the collecting public.”

In addition to this new auction partnership, CSNS has a new convention manager in Larry Shepherd. To learn more about CSNS and the convention, visit www.centralstatesnumismaticsociety.org. Legend Rare Coin Auctions is also accepting consignments for the CSNS auction and the firm’s entire 2021 auction schedule. For more information, visit www.legendauctions.com.