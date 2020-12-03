PCGS Coin of the Week: 1896 Morgan Dollar

Few coins are as popular as the Morgan dollar, which was struck from 1878 through 1921. Top-grading Gems are tops on collectors’ wish lists, and one outstanding example from the Roadrunner Collection recently crossed the auction block for a much higher price than expected.

A beautifully toned 1896 Morgan dollar graded MS68 by Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) took $30,550 at Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency 41. That’s thousands of dollars more than its pre-sale estimate of $20,000 to $22,500 and creates a new record price for the issue.

This outstanding coin is with few peers, and its beauty is undeniable. Gorgeous rainbow tones permeate the upper-right side of the obverse and melt into wine-shaded hues on the lower left, while the reverse flashes brilliant whites with a hint of russet near the bottom.

Morgan dollars in the PCGS MS68 range are extremely scarce to begin with. For most dates, MS68 represents the top grade known, and even then population figures are often only in the single digits. As for this 1896 Morgan dollar, it’s just one of three known in its grade, with none finer.

