Dr. Ursula Kampmann Chosen For Numismatic Literary Guild Board

Editor-in-Chief of CoinsWeekly succeeds long-time NLG executive Donn Pearlman

(May 11, 2021) — Ursula Kampmann, Ph.D., of Lörrach, Germany, founder of the German and English language MuenzenWoche (CoinsWeekly www.CoinsWeekly.com), Cosmos of Collectibles (https://cosmosofcollectibles.com, and Bookophile (https://bookophile.com), has joined the Board of Directors of the Numismatic Literary Guild (www.NLGonline.org).

Dr. Kampmann is the first overseas member of the organization’s board. She succeeds long-time NLG executive Donn Pearlman, who stepped down after serving as a Board member a half dozen times since the 1980s and as 2017-2018 NLG Interim Executive Director.

Established in 1968, the Numismatic Literary Guild is a nonprofit organization open to all hobby writers and freelancers, editors, reporters, bloggers, and content producers for print, broadcast, and online media. It conducts an annual awards competition, and the NLG newsletter is emerging into an educational resource for members.

The deadline for submitting this year’s entries to Awards Coordinator David W. Lange is June 5, 2021. Awards categories and rules can be found online at www.nlgonline.org/news/2021-numismatic-literary-guild-awards-competition

“It is a pleasure for me to be allowed to assist in rebuilding an association of all those promoting the joy of numismatics and history,” Dr. Kampmann stated after joining the NLG Board. “I am overjoyed to be chosen to represent Europe and its tradition of numismatic writing dating back more than half a millennium. I am looking forward to a fruitful exchange and hope our joint effort will make the world of numismatics grow a little bit closer together.”

“I am absolutely delighted that Ursula has joined the NLG Board and the core team of leaders who will transform the Numismatic Literary Guild into the respected organization in the U.S. and overseas that it was destined to become. We are fortunate to have her, her experiences, and ideas as part of the NLG,” stated NLG Executive Director Charles Morgan, Editor of CoinWeek (www.CoinWeek.com).

Dr. Kampmann is the owner of Numismatischer Pressedienst (Numismatic Press Service), author of the best-selling German catalog of Roman coins, and a former Editor-in-Chief of MünzenRevue.

She has an extensive background in European history as well as coins, including serving as Managing Director at Hess Divo AG in Zurich, Switzerland, and important roles at rare coin dealerships in Munich, Germany, and Basel, Switzerland. She has curated many numismatic and bibliophile exhibitions in Germany and Switzerland.

Although her 1991 doctoral thesis was on the politics of imperial Pergamon reflected in the coinage issued in cooperation with other cities from Asia Minor, her scholarly focus is today on the history of coin collecting, the social aspects of coinage in the early 16th century, as well as contemporary numismatics.

She is the recipient of many awards in Europe and the United States, including 2002 Vreneli Award, 2012 Otto Paul Wenger Award, and the 2015 Burnett Anderson Award for Excellence in Numismatic Writing jointly presented by the American Numismatic Association, the American Numismatic Society, and the NLG.

The other members of the NLG Board of Directors are Bob Fritsch, Michael Shutterly, Mel Wacks, and Doug Winter. Maurice Rosen serves as Treasurer.

For additional information about the Numismatic Literary Guild and information about becoming a member, visit www.NLGonline.org.