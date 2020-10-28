PCGS Coin of the Week: 1877 Indian Cent, MS64BN

The famed key date of the Indian cent series is the rare 1877 penny. With its mintage of 852,500, it boasts the second-lowest mintage for the series, behind only the 1909-S Indian cent and is easily the most sought-after circulation strike in the entire series. Considerably scarce in all grades, the 1877 Indian cent is rare in uncirculated condition, and this specimen graded by Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) as MS64BN is one of the nicest specimens around.

This particular 1877 Indian cent recently crossed the block at the Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency 41 sale in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 8, 2020. The coin exceeded its presale estimate of $5,000 to $6,000 and commanded a whopping $6,462.50. Among the outstanding attributes of this specimen are its sharp strike, strong luster, and overall excellent eye appeal. Glossy chocolate surfaces reveal no detectable marks or spots, making this a truly exquisite example of this classic key-date coin.

Outstanding specimens such as this one don’t come along very often, and just a tiny handful of 1877 Indian cents are known in better grades. So, this piece represents a truly outstanding buy for the collector who wants both exceptional quality and relative affordability. There’s no question the collector who acquired this coin in the October 2020 Legend Rare Coin Auctions sale must be one happy numismatist!