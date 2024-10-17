Impressive Cabinets and Important Rarities Shine in Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ November 2024 Rarities Night Auction

Costa Mesa, CA – Stack’s Bowers Galleries, one of the world’s largest and most prestigious numismatic auction firms, proudly announces the November 2024 Rarities Night Auction. Held in conjunction with this years’ Whitman Winter Expo, the November 19 Rarities Night Session will offer the opportunity for collectors to acquire fabled, long off the market rarities. Featured in the sale is a particularly extensive and robust selection of gold coins from numerous “named” collections. Coins from the collections of Robert D. Reed, Bernard Richards, and Darrel Overton Neidigh, Jr, comprise a key portion of the 301-lot session, with additional pieces from these cabinets found elsewhere in the firm’s November Auction.

The Bernard Richards Collection

This extensive collection of Liberty Head and Saint-Gaudens double eagles includes impressive coins, many purchased from our Stack’s auctions of the 1970s and 1980s. First and foremost among these is the single finest PCGS-graded 1870-CC double eagle (AU-55). Other highlights include a Gem Deep Cameo Proof 1887 double eagle (ex Garrett), an incredible Gem 1931 double eagle, and a CAC-approved Gem 1932 $20 .

The Robert D. Reed Collection

The Reed Collection was assembled over a generation ago, primarily through Stack’s auctions and private treaty sales. Besides an impressive quartet of 1879 Flowing Hair Stellas, this collection will also long be remembered for its Baldwin “Horseman” $10 gold piece, a beautiful example graded MS-63+ by PCGS and approved by CAC. Additional highlights include a Choice AU 1795 eagle (NGC AU-55), a lovely 1849 Mormon $5 (AU-55 NGC) (as well as other rare Territorial gold pieces), and three Haseltine Restrike Confederate cents, two in silver and one in copper.

The Darrel Overton Neidigh, Jr. Collection

This incredible cabinet includes a spectacular assortment of rarities, all recently graded for the first time. Notable among them are the only 1881-O Branch Mint Proof Morgan dollar to be certified (PCGS Proof-64), one of five known 1849-C Open Wreath gold dollars (PCGS EF-45), a near-Gem 1848 CAL. quarter eagle, and a nearly Mint State 1861-S Paquet Reverse double eagle. Additional remarkable rarities include 1796 quarter eagles of both the No Stars and Stars Obverse varieties and an exciting 1808 quarter eagle.

Individual rarities from other important consignments include:

Lot 3001: A Condition Census 1808 half cent MS-64 BN (CAGC)

Lot 3006: A Superb 1865 three-cent silver in PCGS MS-68+ CAC

Lot 3021: A pleasing and Choice EF 1870-CC quarter

Lot 3036: A gorgeously toned 1946 Walking Liberty half dollar in PCGS MS-68 CAC

Lot 3066: A near-Gem 1895 Proof Morgan dollar

Lot 3097: A fabulous 1827 quarter eagle in near-Gem PCGS MS-64+ CAC CMQ

Lot 3102: A PCGS VF-20 example of the fabled 1854-S quarter eagle

Lot 3138: A premium quality Gem 1862 half eagle graded Proof-65+ DCAM by CACG

Lot 3157: A CMQ-approved, old holder, PCGS EF-40 example of the coveted 1870-CC eagle

Lot 3266: An original five-piece Pan-Pac set, numbered “28” with the original box and documentation

Lot 3275: An extraordinary 1887 off-center, brockage strike Morgan dollar, one of the most dramatic errors in the series

Lot 3277: A unique white metal die trial of the extremely rare 1849 Templeton Reid $25, the only example from these dies outside of the Smithsonian

Lot 3295: A massive 400+ ounce 1935 U.S. Assay Office at New York gold ingot

“This is one of the most impressive offerings of gold coins we can remember bringing to market in one sale,” said Brian Kendrella, President of Stack’s Bowers Galleries. “The number of ‘fresh’ rarities that have not been on anyone’s radar is astounding! We are honored to have been chosen to present these world class, legendary items to the modern market. It is true, when great collections are sold, Stack’s Bowers Galleries sells them!”

In addition to Rarities Night, Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ November 2024 Showcase Auction will feature a robust offering of $5, $10, and $20 gold pieces from the Fairmont Collection -Athenee Set. Included in the main United States coin catalog will be the Recently Publicized “Chapman Set” of Gold Dollars, as well as an exciting, newly-discovered New England threepence.

The entire Stack’s Bowers Galleries November 2024 Showcase Auction will be available for viewing and pre-sale bidding at StacksBowers.com. Lot viewing will be available at the firm’s California headquarters and New York City gallery (by appointment only), as well as at the Whitman Winter Expo in Baltimore, Maryland from November 12-15 (no appointment required). For more information call 800-458-4646 or email Info@StacksBowers.com.

