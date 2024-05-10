CAC Coins Bring Premiums in April

CAC approved and CACG certified coins fared well in public sales during the month of April.

Here are ten examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

On April 10, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC approved MS-67 grade 1937 half dollar for $1200. On March 10, GreatCollections sold a PCGS graded MS-67 1937 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $891. On April 10, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC approved, NGC graded MS-62 191 3 $5 gold coin for $1080. On Feb. 25, GreatCollections sold a PCGS graded MS-62 1913 $5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $880. Market levels for these were approximately the same on Feb. 25 as they were on April 10.

On April 10, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC approved MS-64 (sixty-four) grade 1914-S $20 gold coin for $3600. On April 7, GreatCollections sold an NGC graded MS-65 (sixty-five) 1914-S $20 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $2970. On March 28, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS graded MS-65 (sixty-five) 1914-S $20 coin, without a CAC sticker, for $2880.

On April 21, GreatCollections sold a CACG certified MS-66-RD 1929-D Lincoln cent for $3996.30. On April 14, GreatCollections sold a PCGS certified MS-66-RD 1929-D Lincoln cent, without a CAC sticker, for $2977.70.

On April 21, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded MS-67 1920 Pilgrim memorial half dollar for $3190. In 2023, Heritage sold four PCGS graded MS-67 1920 Pilgrim memorial half dollar, not one of which had a CAC sticker, for $1620 on Nov. 20, for $1920 on Oct. 9, for $1800 on July 3, and for $1920 on April 24, 2023.

On April 21, GreatCollections sold a CACG certified Proof-68 1942 half dollar for $5093.01. On April 14, GreatCollections sold a PCGS certified Proof-68 1942 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $3041.50. On March 31, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS certified Proof-68 1942 half dollar, also without a CAC sticker, for $3025.

On April 21, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded MS-67 1885-CC Morgan silver dollar for $13,750. Six seconds later, at 6:12:54 PM Pacific Time, GreatCollections sold a PCGS graded MS-67 1885-CC Morgan dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $8098.20.

On April 23, Heritage sold a CAC approved MS-64 grade 1856 Three Cent Silver coin for $1500. On Feb. 13, Heritage sold a PCGS graded MS-64 1856 Three Cent Silver, without a CAC sticker, for $1020.

On April 23, Heritage sold two PCGS graded MS-66 1941-S half dollars. The second with a CAC sticker brought $1140 and the first without a sticker realized $780.