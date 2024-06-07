CAC Coins Bring Premiums in May

In addition to faring well in Internet sales during the month of May, CAC approved coins brought impressive prices in a live auction in Dallas County, Texas. Here are a dozen examples, which were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

During the month of May, GreatCollections sold five certified MS-64 grade 1921-D Morgan silver dollars. The three in CACG holders realized $407 on May 5, $451 on May 19, and $453.20 also on May 19. The two in PCGS holders realized $352 and $374, respectively.

On May 8, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC approved MS-64 grade 1911-D half dollar for $1440. On April 9, Heritage sold a PCGS graded MS-64 1911-D half, without a CAC sticker, for $960.

On May 9, Heritage auctioned a CACG graded MS-66 1858 Three Cent Silver for $3480. On March 29, Heritage auctioned a PCGS graded MS-66 1858 Three Cent Silver, without a CAC sticker, for $2520.

On May 9, Heritage auctioned a CACG certified Proof-66-Cameo 1879 $4 pattern in gold for $324,000. On May 3, Heritage sold an NGC certified Proof-66-Cameo 1879 $4 pattern in gold, without a CAC sticker, for $216,000.

On May 10, Heritage auctioned a CACG certified MS-64+ 1915 $5 gold coin for $5040. On Nov. 15, 2023, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS graded MS-64+ 1915 $5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $3360. Market levels for these were about the same in November 2023 as they were in May 2024.

On May 10, in consecutive lots, Heritage auctioned two PCGS graded MS-64 1922-S $20 gold coins. The 1922-S twenty with a CAC sticker realized $18,600, and the one without a sticker realized $7200, well under half as much.

On May 12, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded MS-65 1852 Three Cent Silver for $935. On March 19, Heritage sold a PCGS graded MS-65 1852 Three Cent Silver, without a CAC sticker, for $564.

On May 12, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded VF-35 (thirty-five) 1822 quarter for $1540. 1822 quarters do not often sell publicly. On June 14, 2023, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS graded XF-40 1822 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $1440, less than the just mentioned CACG graded VF-35 (thirty-five) coin realized. Market levels for these were approximately the same in May 2024 as they were in June 2023.

On May 12, Heritage auctioned a CACG certified Proof-65 1913 half dollar for $2520. On April 18, 2023, Heritage sold a PCGS certified Proof-65 1913 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1320. Market levels for these were higher during April and May 2023 than they were during April and May 2024.

On May 12, Heritage sold a CACG graded AU-55 1843 silver dollar for $1812. These are not auctioned often and prices have remained around the same over the last twelve months. On Dec. 10, 2023, GreatCollections sold two PCGS graded AU-55 1843 silver dollars, neither of which had a CAC sticker, for $1050.50 and $1183.60, respectively. On Dec. 5, 2023, Stack’s Bowers sold an NGC graded AU-55 1843 silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1200.

On May 12, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded MS-65 1934 Peace silver dollar for $1633.50. Twelve seconds earlier, at 6:37:48 PM Pacific time, GreatCollections sold a PCGS graded MS-65 1934 Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $781, less than half as much. On March 13, Heritage sold a different PCGS graded MS-65 1934 Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $720.