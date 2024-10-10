Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to announce the upcoming sale of the Darrel Overton Neidigh, Jr. Collection as part of the firm’s November 2024 Showcase Auction. Assembled five decades ago, the Neidigh Collection offers ultra rare and important coins, some of which are entering the numismatic marketplace for the first time

Darrel Overton Neidigh, Jr.’s collecting career spanned more than 70 years, beginning when he started working for Eli Lilly. His endeavors were perhaps inspired by the firm’s owner, Josiah K. Lilly, who built a world class collection of gold coins (working closely with the Stack family) which is now an integral part of the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution. Accessing a wide range of sources, Mr. Neidigh assembled a fabulous cabinet of rarities, all long off the market and recently graded for the first time.

A quartet of rarities headline this spectacular cabinet. The first is a Branch Mint Proof 1881-O Morgan dollar, graded Proof-64 by PCGS and the only Proof certified of this date at PCGS.

An ultra rare 1849-C gold dollar with the Open Wreath on the reverse, one of only five known, was recently graded EF-45 by PCGS.

A near-Gem 1848 CAL. quarter eagle, graded MS-64 by PCGS is among the finest known of this rare and historic issue. A nearly Mint State 1861-S Paquet Reverse double eagle is sure to excite double eagle specialists and type collectors alike and is a truly significant rarity in this popular series. Other rarities include 1796 quarter eagles of both the No Stars and Stars Obverse styles and the one-year only 1808 Capped Bust quarter eagle.

“When we first saw this collection, we were truly in awe,” said Mark Schimel, Director of East Coast Retail. “Having handled every major rarity known, as well as most of the finest cabinets, it takes a lot to impress us. This collection did just that; it was one ‘wow’ coin after another.”

Mr. Schimel continued, “The chance to see raw coins of this caliber that have been tucked away for many years is as rare as the coins themselves. It is an honor for Stack’s Bowers Galleries to have been selected to sell this once-in-a-lifetime trove of rarities.”

“The family reiterated how private Darrel was when it came to his collection,” said Mark Curcio, Philadelphia Store Manager. “Having these prestigious coins in his collection gave Darrel a tremendous amount of pride. Darrel passed away earlier in 2024, and as a fitting memorial to his decades in numismatics, his family sincerely hopes that this auction fulfills other collectors’ dreams.”

The coins in the Darrel O. Neidigh, Jr. Collection, as well as the entire November 2024 Showcase Auction, will be available for viewing and pre-sale bidding at www.stacksbowers.com . For more information on the sale or to consign to an upcoming Stack’s Bowers Galleries event call 800-458-4646 or email Info@stacksbowers.com.

About Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, internet and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and currency and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s 90+ year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections to ever cross an auction block — The D. Brent Pogue Collection, The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Joel R. Anderson Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal Collection, The Sydney F. Martin Collection and The Battle Born Collection — to name just a few.

World coin and currency collections include The Pinnacle Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Salton Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, the Augustana Collection of gold rarities from across western Europe, the Richard Margolis Collection of world coins and medals and The Thos. H. Law Collection. Recently the firm was awarded the privilege of bringing the most valuable world coin collection to auction – the L. E. Bruun Collection.

The company is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, with galleries in New York, Boston and Philadelphia. Offices are also located in New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Sacramento, South Carolina, Virginia, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Paris and Vancouver. Stack’s Bowers Galleries hosts an annual Global Showcase in August featuring United States coins and currency, Ancient coins and World coins and currency in its Costa Mesa auction gallery. They are also the Official Auctioneer for several important numismatic events, including the New York International Numismatic Convention, the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Spring, Summer and Winter Expos, the Spring and Fall Hong Kong shows, and the Maastricht Paper Money shows.