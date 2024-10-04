CAC Coins Bring Premiums in September

In addition to faring well in Internet sales during the month of September, CAC approved coins brought impressive prices in a live auction in Dallas County, Texas. Here are a dozen examples, which were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

1. On Sept. 1, David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) sold a CACG graded VF-20 (twenty) 1873 Liberty Seated silver dollar for $1075. On April 10, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS graded XF-40 (forty) 1873 Liberty Seated silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $660. A CACG graded Very Fine -20 coin thus brought substantially more than a PCGS graded Extremely Fine (XF)-40 1873 Liberty Seated dollar.

2. On Sept. 1, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded MS-64 1891-S Morgan silver dollar for $1027.40. About a week earlier, on Aug. 25, GreatCollections sold a PCGS graded MS-64 1891-S Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $632.50. A week later, on Sept. 8, GreatCollections sold a PCGS graded MS-64 1891-S Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $585.20.

3. On Sept. 1, David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) sold a CAC approved MS-65 ‘Deep Mirror Prooflike’ (DMPL) 1882-CC Morgan silver dollar for $4230. On May 26, GreatCollections sold a PCGS certified MS-65-DMPL 1882 Morgan dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1732.52. On April 14, GreatCollections sold a PCGS certified MS-65-DMPL 1882 Morgan dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1952.50. On Jan. 14, Heritage auctioned a PCGS certified MS-65-DMPL 1882 Morgan dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $2160.

4. On Sept. 8, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded MS-67 (sixty-seven) 1938 Mercury dime for $396. On Sept. 3, Heritage auctioned an NGC graded MS-68 (sixty-eight) 1938 dime, without a CAC sticker, for $350. On Feb. 20, Heritage sold a PCGS graded MS-67 1938 dime, without a CAC sticker, for $89.

5. On Sept. 8, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded MS-65 1921 quarter, with a ‘Full Head’ (FH) designation, for $8530.50. On Aug. 24, GreatCollections sold a PCGS certified MS-65-FH 1921 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $6765. On Aug. 17, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS certified MS-65-FH 1921 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $6000. All three of these have ‘Full Head’ designations.

6. On Sept. 11, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC approved MS-66 grade 1851 Three Cent Silver for $1440. On June 17, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS graded MS-66 1851 Three Cent Silver, without a CAC sticker, for $1140.

7. On Sept. 11, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC approved MS-66 grade 1920 quarter for $900. On July 7, GreatCollections sold an NGC graded MS-66 1920 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $690.

On April 24, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS graded MS-66 1920 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $780. Market levels for these were not higher in September than they were in April.

8. On Sept. 11, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC approved, NGC graded MS-66 1907 $2.5 gold coin for $1440. A moment earlier, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS graded MS-66 1907 $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $960.

9. On Sept. 12, Heritage auctioned a CAC approved AU-55 grade 1796 dime for $21,000. On Feb. 8, in successive lots, Heritage auctioned a PCGS graded AU-55 1796 dime for $13,200, and a PCGS graded AU-58 (fifty-eight) 1796 dime for less, $12,600. Neither the PCGS graded AU-55 dime that realized $13,200 nor the PCGS graded AU-58 1796 dime, which realized $12,600, had a CAC sticker. Market levels for these were not higher in September 2024 than they were in February 2024.

10. On Sept. 12, Heritage auctioned a CAC approved Fine-15 (fifteen) grade 1893-S Morgan silver dollar for $9786. The same day, Heritage auctioned an NGC graded Fine-15 1893-S Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $5160. On May 10, Heritage auctioned two PCGS graded VF-20 (twenty!) 1893-S Morgans, neither of which had a sticker. The first brought $6300 and the second realized $5640. Therefore, a CAC approved Fine-15 grade coin brought much more, $9786, than each of two non-CAC, PCGS graded VF-20 1893-S silver dollars, $6300 and $5640.

11. On Sept. 12, Heritage auctioned a CAC approved MS-63 (sixty-three) grade 1883 Hawaii silver dollar for $13,200. On May 5, 2023, Heritage auctioned a PCGS graded MS-64 (sixty-four) 1883 Hawaii silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $10,200. Although market levels for uncirculated Hawaii silver dollars probably increased from May 2023 to September 2024, any such increase would not entirely account for a CAC approved PCGS graded MS-63 (sixty-three) coin bringing more than a non-CAC PCGS graded MS-64 (sixty-four) Hawaii silver dollar.

12. On Sept. 22, DLRC sold a CAC approved, PCGS certified MS-64-DMPL (Deep Mirror Prooflike) 1889-O Morgan silver dollar for $8500. On Jan. 12, 2024, Heritage auctioned a PCGS certified MS-64-DMPL 1889-O Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $4320.