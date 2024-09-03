CAC Coins Bring Premiums in August

In addition to faring well in Internet sales during the month of August 2024, CAC approved coins brought impressive prices in live auctions in Dallas County, Texas and Orange County, California. Here are a dozen examples, which were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

On Aug. 1, David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) sold a CACG graded AU-58 (fifty-eight) 1871-CC silver dollar for $86,225. On July 28, 2022, Legend auctioned a PCGS graded AU-58 1871-CC, without a CAC sticker, for $64,625. On Aug. 16, 2023, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS graded MS-61 (sixty-one) 1871-CC silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $84,000. A CACG graded AU-58 (fifty-eight) coin realized more than a PCGS graded MS-61 (sixty-one) 1871-CC dollar.

On Aug. 11, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded MS-67 1943-D half dollar for $660. On Aug. 28, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS graded MS-67 1943-D half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $360.

On Aug. 11, GreatCollections sold a CACG certified Proof-66 1912 $2.5 gold coin for $37,489.10. On May 9, Heritage sold a PCGS certified Proof-66 1912 $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $31,213.20. On March 6, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a NGC certified Proof-66+ (plus!) 1912 $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $33,600. Market values were not higher in August than they were earlier in 2024.

On Aug. 13, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC approved MS-66 grade 1928-D quarter for $36,000. On Jan. 10, 2024, Heritage auctioned a PCGS graded MS-66 1928-D quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $13,200. Both coins received a ‘Full Head’ (FH) designation from PCGS. Market levels for these were not substantially higher in August 2024 than they were in January 2024.

On Aug.13, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC approved MS-65 grade 1921 half dollar for $38,400. On June 13, Heritage sold a PCGS graded MS-65 1921 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $25,200. On May 9, Heritage auctioned a different PCGS graded MS-65 1921 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $26,400.

On Aug. 13, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC approved MS-67 grade 1900-S Morgan silver dollar for $36,000. On May 9, Heritage sold a PCGS graded MS-67 1900-S Morgan silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $18,000, half as much. Market levels were about the same in August as they were in May 2024, or lower in August.

On Aug. 13, Stack’s Bowers auctioned two PCGS graded MS-62 1909-O $5 gold coins in successive lots. A CAC approved coin brought $51,600 and a PCGS graded MS-62 1909-O, without a CAC sticker, realized $23,400, less than half as much.

On Aug. 16, in successive lots, Heritage auctioned a CACG graded MS-67 and a PCGS graded MS-67 1884 Morgan silver dollar. The CACG graded coin realized $4320 and the PCGS graded MS-67 1884 dollar, which did not have a CAC sticker, realized much less, $2880.

On Aug. 16, Heritage auctioned a CACG graded MS-67 1918 Lincoln-Illinois commemorative half dollar for $2640. On June 2, GreatCollections sold a PCGS graded MS-67 1918 Lincoln-Illinois commemorative, without a CAC sticker, for $1853.50.

On Aug. 25, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded MS-66 1914-S $20 gold coin for $15,950. On June 18, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS graded MS-66 1914-S $20 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $7200, less than half as much.

On Aug. 25, DLRC sold a CAC approved XF-45 grade 1914 half dollar for $1405. On Nov. 1, 2022, Heritage sold a PCGS graded XF-45 1914 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1020. Market levels for these were not higher in August 2024 than they were in November 2022.