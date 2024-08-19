COINage Magazine Wins 2024 Numismatic Literary Guild Award

COINage magazine was honored with the “Best Professional Periodical” award for 2024 from the prestigious Numismatic Literary Guild. It was given August 7 at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Illinois.

The award was presented to COINage and recognized its executive editor, Scott A. Travers, for the “2024 Book of Lists” and “America’s Early Gold Coins.”

COINage and its contributors have been honored by the Guild with various awards for years, with COINage and Travers most recently receiving the “Best Professional Periodical” award in 2018 and 2020

This recognition underscores the exceptional quality of COINage’s editorial content, artistic presentation and graphic excellence.

The Numismatic Literary Guild is a nonprofit organization composed of editors, authors, writers, bloggers and content producers who cover news and feature stories about all forms of money, medals and tokens as collectibles. When the Guild was founded in 1968, COINage’s then-publisher, James L. Miller, played a pivotal role, as did its managing editor, Clement F. Bailey. The Guild has named four annual awards after COINage publishers or editors, including its top honor, the lifetime achievement Clemy.

About COINage magazine

COINage magazine coinagemag.com is an American special-interest magazine published every other month for coin collectors and investors. Regular columns include COINage Confidential, Digital & Bullion Trends, and Market Report. In 2023, it introduced recognition and profiles for the Numismatists of the Century. COINage is published in digital format and also widely available in print to the general public on newsstands and at Barnes & Noble.

Media Contact:

Rima Dorsey, Publisher

rdorsey@egmediamags.com