New Brexit 50 Pence Coins Honor Historic Great Britain Exit From European Union

Deja Vu? The Royal Mint in Great Britain is at it again, striking a new 50 pence coin to honor Brexit, the occasion when the United Kingdom (UK) leaves the European Union (EU). While the UK was slated to leave the EU earlier in 2019, sociopolitical friction delayed the long-anticipated move.

The Royal Mint had struck coins before the earlier anticipated Brexit dates, but delays with the official secession of the UK from the EU meant Great Britain had to melt those commemorative 50 pence pieces. The present political climate in the UK looks much more favorable for Brexit to finally occur.

The new 50 pence coin will be inscribed with the date 31 January 2020, the date Brexit is now slated to occur. Two previous, but scrapped, versions of the Brexit 50 pence coins were dated 29 March 2019 and later 31 October 2019, with the Halloween-dated coins being made after the March date was pushed back into the autumn. So, this will be the third attempt at striking a 50 pence coin to mark Brexit… Maybe the third time is the charm?