Gold Tumbles Near $1,700, Silver Below $26

Bullion investors may be in a buying position this week as gold and silver prices trend lower. On the morning of March 4, 2021, gold is hovering around $1,715 per ounce, while silver tracks at $25.90 an ounce. Both prices are down from this time last week, when gold was around $1,780 and silver traded at $27.50.

A strong dollar, positive news on Wall Street, a growing economy, and good news on the COVID-19 pandemic – including increasing vaccinations and promises for a new wave of stimulus money – have factored into the recent pullback on gold and silver prices. But long-term investors and those using bullion as a hedge against inflation should fear not. Gold and silver are commodities and are poised for bullish days should economic worries creep into the picture.

Investors may consider popular bullion vehicles such as pre-1965 90% silver coinage, American Silver Eagles, and world silver bullion coins. Those focusing on gold might look toward pre-1933 U.S. vintage gold, American Gold Eagles, American Gold Buffaloes, and world gold bullion coins. Each of these series has their merits, and a highly advantageous consideration with buying vintage gold and silver or bullion coins is their crossover appeal to numismatic collectors and, thus, outstanding liquidity.