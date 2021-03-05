COINage Issue Highlights: April – May 2021

Below is a snapshot of some of the topics and interests you can expect to see in the pages of the April-May 2021 issue of COINage. In addition, you’ll find sample pages from this issue. Plus, we’ve included something extra special at the end of this post.

• Coin Collecting and Investing: In the New Digital Age. By Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez

• How to Find Out Everything About Your Coins: Understanding the Nuances of Multiple Research Sources. By R.W. Julian

• Internet Auction Inside Perspectives: Insights from the Co-Founder of GreatCollections.com. By Ian Russell

• Before the Internet Ruled: Recalling the Gamelike and Dramatic Aspects of Auctions. By Greg Reynolds

• Capped Bust Half Dollar for Fun and Profit: All the Basics to Get Started on This Fascinating Series. By David Manevitz and Barry Sunshine

Plus, you’ll find regular market reports, recent news from the numismatic community, a price guide with current pricing, tips about virtual numismatic adventures and collecting excursions, and the NEW COINage Welcome Mat column.

