COINage Issue Highlights: June – July 2021

Below is a snapshot of some of the topics and interests you can expect to see in the pages of the June – July 2021 issue of COINage. In addition, you’ll find sample pages from this issue.

Coin Collecting and Investing – Ultimate Crystal Ball: Trends That Will Shape Your World Through 2041. By Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez

1933 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle For Sale: Will We Know the Name of the Buyer This Time? By R.W. Julian

The Future of Numismatics: History in Your Hands – and At Your Fingertips. By Donald H. Kagin, Ph.D.

The Future of Numismatics: Coinage Used for Payment Will Be Obsolete, But Collectors Will Prevail. By Ralph Ross, Ph.D.

Future of U.S. Coin Authentication: Identifying Fakes Is an Art and a Science. By Tom DeLorey

Future of Taxation of Coins: By Barry Sunshine

Palladium’s Glittering Future: American Eagle Palladium Bullion Coins Have Appreciated Nicely. By Steve Voynick

Plus, you’ll find regular market reports, recent news from the numismatic community, a price guide with current pricing, and tips about virtual numismatic adventures and collecting excursions.

