DLRC Acquires ESM Proof Half and Large Cent Collections

In a recent private transaction, David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) purchased one of the most impressive sets of U.S. Proof Half Cents and Large Cents ever put together.

Mike Printz of Harlan J. Berk, Ltd (HJBLTD) and John Brush of DLRC pieced together the transfer of the nearly complete set of Proof Half and Large Cents from the collector of the ESM Collection to the D.L. Hansen Collection.

The collection, put together over many years, was the last piece of the ESM Collection that was to enter the marketplace. However, the private transaction put together by Brush and Printz allows the set to remain intact and to remain in the hands of a collector, DLRC’s partner, Dell Loy Hansen.

As stated by Printz, “The ESM Collector worked for many years to put together his amazing set of copper coinage. And when the opportunity came to keep the final two sets together and in private hands, it simply made sense to work with John Brush and D.L. Hansen. In less than a week, we were able to put together the sale, and it made for a perfect marriage of a collection and a collector.”

Per Brush, president of DLRC, “This was another amazing opportunity that allowed us to grow what is already the greatest collection of U.S. Coins put together by a private individual, and to not only improve several pieces already in the collection, but to fill some rather large holes. Having known Mike for many years and having worked with the ESM Collector before, we knew that the quality would be exquisite, and Mike made the transaction an easy one for us to put together.”

The ESM Collection included pieces with illustrious pedigrees from the Eliasberg, Norweb, Twin Leaf, and Naftzger Collections. Numerous coins involved in the transaction are the finest examples graded by the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), including the 1842 PCGS Proof 65 Red (Original) Half Cent specimen shown above and the following Half Cent:

And the following Large Cents:

For a complete list, contact Brush at john@davidlawrence.com or Printz at mdprintz@hjbltd.com.

DLRC and Dell Loy Hansen are looking forward to exhibiting parts if the overall collection, including highlights from the ESM Collection of Proof Half and Large Cents, at several national shows in the near future as part of the holdings of the Hansen Collection.