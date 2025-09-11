Gold Dollar Patterns Sold on Behalf of the U.S. Mint

Costa Mesa, CA For the first time, collectors have the opportunity to acquire examples of the rare Judd-2190 Pattern 2000-W Sacagawea gold dollars exclusively in a special Stack’s Bowers Galleries auction on Friday, September 12, 2025. Struck in 22 Karat gold, these coins traveled nearly 2 million miles in orbit aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia in July 1999 and have since been stored at the Fort Knox Bullion Depository for almost three decades. They are the only collectible gold patterns struck post-1907 and the only federal U.S. coin struck specifically for spaceflight. Graded Proof-69 Deep Cameo by PCGS and ranked #5 among the Top 100 Modern Coins, their very existence has become the stuff of numismatic legend. Even the most elite pattern collectors never envisioned a time when these would be available for private ownership—until now.

First published in the eighth edition of United States Pattern Coins by J. Hewitt Judd and featured in all subsequent editions, the Judd-2190 gold dollars have been recognized as important rarities since their creation. Struck in June 1999 to promote the upcoming Sacagawea dollar and in celebration of the first space shuttle flight to be commanded by a woman—USAF Col. (ret.) Eileen Collins—they utilized 1/2oz gold planchets originally intended for the American Gold Eagle series and feature the prototype “engraved tailfeathers” reverse design which is shared with the coveted “Cheerios” variety of Sacagawea dollar. Only the 12 best strikes were selected for spaceflight, and the remaining 27 patterns were destroyed.

When one of the original 39 gold examples—a non space flown coin—was displayed at a private congressional dinner on August 5, 1999, the numismatic press indicated it was estimated at “approximately $1 million.”

Before now, no collector has had the opportunity to own a Judd-2190, and this variety has gone missing from every single one of the most significant Pattern collections assembled or sold since their striking, including those of Bass, Berngard, Jarapendo, Jewell, Linnemann, E.H. Morgan, Pogue, Prescott, Queller, and Simpson. A new era begins in just a few days, when these coins will find new homes among today’s most elite collections of pattern coinage. Collectors can also showcase and compete with them across several of sets on the PCGS Set Registry including Complete Patterns, Die Trials & Experimental Pieces, Complete Gold Patterns – Gold, Complete Gold Patterns – All Metals, and Top 100 Modern Coins.

The seven coins featured in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries auction are the only examples that will ever be available to collectors, and the United States Mint has confirmed that the remaining five coins will be archived in their heritage collection and other public institutions, permanently out of reach.

Also featured in the special auction will be the VERY FIRST struck 2025-W Sacagawea dollar in 24 Karat gold, produced to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the series. Graded Proof-70 Deep Cameo by PCGS, this #1 struck example is the single most important coin from this limited series and represents a crowning jewel for a world class collection of modern rarities. This offering comes on the heels of a similar sale on behalf of the United States Mint in which Stack’s Bowers Galleries sold the #1 struck privy mark 2024 Flowing Hair gold $1 for an astounding $440,000. Also graded Proof-70 Deep Cameo by PCGS, this sale set a world record for the most valuable 21st century United States Mint coin.

For more information about the Stack’s Bowers Galleries September 12 sale of space flown Judd-2190 pattern gold dollars and the #1 struck 25th Anniversary 24 Karat gold Sacagawea dollar, or to consign your collection, contact the firm by calling 800-458-4646 or by emailing info@stacksbowers.com.