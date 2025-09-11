Whether you’re a seasoned numismatist or just starting your journey, the key to success in collecting comes down to knowledge. The more you know about your coins and banknotes, the more confident you feel when it comes to buying, selling, and building your collection you can be proud of. That is where PCGS CoinFacts and PCGS NoteFacts come into play. These are two powerful numismatic resources at your disposal free resources designed to be your guide in the world of U.S. coins and currency.

Your Free Encyclopedia for U.S. Coins

PCGS CoinFacts

PCGS CoinFacts is the most comprehensive online encyclopedia resource for U.S. coins. Ever wonder what your coins are worth? You can look up countless auction prices and check values in the Price Guide. This database includes a wealth of key information to help you research any coin:

– Population data by grade

– Known coin varieties and rarity

– Auction results and historical data

– High-resolution photographs, including TrueView images

Trusted by collectors and researchers alike, PCGS CoinFacts is constantly being updated with new information and is available wherever you go. You can access it on our website or download the free PCGS CoinFacts app on both Android and Apple devices.

Your Go-To Reference for Paper Money

PCGS NoteFacts

PCGS NoteFacts is an invaluable online resource for paper currency. This free resource provides the essential information you need to research and build your banknote collection. It helps you accurately identify banknotes and provides critical data points such as:

– Population data by grade

– Denomination

– Issuer and note type

– And more

Once your banknotes are certified by PCGS, you can find all the details and information regarding your pieces within the NoteFacts database.