CAC Coins Bring Premiums in October

CAC-approved and CACG-encapsulated coins fared well in public sales during the month of October 2025. Here are a dozen examples, which were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

On Oct. 5, DLRC sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1927-D Peace silver dollar for $6,036. On May 1, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1927-D Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $2,160.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/83607

On Oct. 5, DLRC sold a CAC-approved AU-50 grade (fifty) 1882-CC $20 gold coin for $9,000. On Aug. 28, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU-55 (fifty-five) 1882-CC twenty for $7,800. Market levels for these were not more than 3% higher in October than they were in August, if higher at all. On Aug. 30, Stack’s Bowers sold an NGC-graded AU-58 (fifty-eight) 1882-CC $20 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, also for $7,800.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/841203

On Oct. 19, DLRC sold a CAC-approved, NGC-certified MS-64-DMPL 1881-O Morgan silver dollar for $1,925. On Sept. 10, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified MS-64-DMPL 1881-O Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $1,200.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/844489

On Oct. 19, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-66 1920 Buffalo nickel for $1,595. On July 20, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1920 nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $1,265.08. On June 8, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-graded MS-66 1920 nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $1,072.50.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/1950658/1920-Buffalo-Nickel-CACG-MS-66

On Oct. 19, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded VF-30 (thirty) 1891-CC $5 gold coin for $1,650. On Oct. 8, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded XF-40 (forty) 1891-CC $5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $1,380.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/1947633/1891-CC-Liberty-Gold-Half-Eagle-CACG-VF-30

On Oct. 26, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-62 1892 Morgan silver dollar for $583. On Oct. 15, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-62 1892 Morgan dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $480. On Sept. 7, GreatCollections sold an NGC-graded MS-62 1892 Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $379.50. On Aug. 24, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-62 1892 Morgan dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $441.22.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/1945943/1892-Morgan-Silver-Dollar-CACG-MS-62

On Oct. 2, Heritage sold a CACG-graded MS-65+ (sixty-five-plus) 1901-S $5 gold coin for $3,000. On Oct. 28, Stack’s Bowers sold an NGC-graded MS-66 (sixty-six) 1901-S $5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $2,280.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/liberty-half-eagles/1901-s-5-ms65-cacg-pcgs-8404-/a/1386-3546.s

On Oct. 21, Heritage sold a CACG-graded MS-67 1935-S quarter for $720. On Sept. 2, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1935-S quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $504. On Aug. 12, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-67 1935-S quarter, without a CAC sticker, also for $504.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/washington-quarters/1935-s-25c-ms67-cacg-mintage-5-660-000-pcgs-5799-/a/132543-27219.s

On Oct. 22, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1920 Maine commemorative half dollar for $552. On Sept. 28, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1920 Maine half, without a CAC sticker, for $363. On Sept. 24, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1920 Maine commemorative half, without a CAC sticker, for $312.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/commemorative-silver/1920-50c-maine-ms65-pcgs-cac-cac-203-in-65-226-finer-10-25-mintage-50-028-pcgs-9326-/a/132543-27753.s

On Oct. 8, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1937-S quarter for $2,160. On Sept. 9, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1937-S quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $1,380. On April 22, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-67 1937-S quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $1,110.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1MM909/1937-s-washington-quarter-ms-67-pcgs-cac

On Oct. 8, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1925-S Peace silver dollar for $870. On Oct. 5, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1925-S Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $723.03. On Oct. 15, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-64 1925-S Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $660.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1MMDLV/1925-s-peace-silver-dollar-ms-64-pcgs-cac

On Oct. 27, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1941-S half dollar for $1,680. On Oct. 21, Heritage sold an NGC-graded MS-66 1941-S half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $516. On Sept. 28, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1941-S half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $638.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1N3IVL/1941-s-walking-liberty-half-dollar-ms-66-pcgs-cac