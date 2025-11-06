Costa Mesa, CA The third and final auction of the year that Stack’s Bowers Galleries holds in conjunction with the Whitman Expos in Baltimore is always special, as it also serves as the official auction of the Colonial Coin Collectors Club (C-4). As such, it has a particularly strong focus on early American coins as well as corresponding Numismatic Americana, a category that includes rare and interesting medals, tokens and other historic collectibles. The 2025 sale, presented in five catalogs, also includes a phenomenal Rarities Night session, the Christopher M. Brookfield Collection, two sessions of paper money and one of physical cryptocurrency, showcasing some of the rarest and finest pieces to cross the block in 2025.

Session 1, presented in its own catalog, offers the legendary collection of colonial coins formed by Richard August. Historically significant Massachusetts silver and copper coins, New Jersey and Vermont coppers, and other series place the August Collection among other great collections of Colonials that have crossed the auction block in the last 20 years. Rarities and condition census examples abound, along with type coins and moderately priced pieces. Among the Massachusetts pieces are the very rare Noe-24 Oak Tree threepence, the unique 1787 half cent white metal die trial and the Gem Ryder 1-D 1788 cent. Among the over 100 New Jersey coppers, the unique Maris 73.5-jj, a variety that Dick August discovered and that remains the sole example known, is making its auction debut. Another extremely rare New Jersey highlight is the very pleasing Maris 21-R, one of just a dozen examples known. Replete with rarities, the Vermont coppers contain a notable Ryder-7 Landscape and the second finest Ryder-32, both of which served as plate coins in the Carlotto reference.

Also presented in its own catalog is Session 2, the Christopher M. Brookfield Collection. This impressive cabinet includes a 1792 half disme, a choice VF 1797 half dollar and the Vermueule 1794 dollar, along with important key dates such as a 1909-S V.D.B. cent and 1895 Morgan dollar and a stunning Wass Molitor $50.

The Rarities Night Session is anchored by the Collection of a Texas Gentleman, the first installment of which was sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries in February. The standout lot is a condition census 1794 silver dollar, the Brand-Boyd-Cardinal-Legend specimen, graded MS-63+ by PCGS and approved by both CAC and CMQ. Also featured in the Rarities Night Session are coins from the Hough Family Collection. Other impressive rarities include:

Lot 3007. 1858 Flying Eagle Cent. Small Letters. Proof-65 (PCGS).

Lot 3039. 1796 Draped Bust Quarter. B-2. Rarity-3. MS-65 (PCGS). CMQ.

Lot 3043. 1869-S Liberty Seated Quarter. MS-65 (PCGS) CAC. OGH.

Lot 3075. 1882 Morgan Dollar. Proof-68 Cameo (NGC). CAC CMQ-X.

Lot 3079. 1884-S Morgan Dollar. MS-65 (PCGS).

Lot 3081. 1889-CC Morgan Dollar. MS-64 DMPL (PCGS) CAC.

Lot 3095. 1874 Trade Dollar. Specimen-64 (PCGS).

Lot 3102. 1796 Quarter Eagle. Stars on Obverse. MS-63+ (PCGS).

Lot 3116. 1858 Three-Dollar Gold. Proof-65 Cameo (PCGS) CAC CMQ.

Lot 3119. 1879 Flowing Hair Stella. Judd-1635. Gold. Proof-67 Cameo (PCGS).

Lot 3127. 1863 Liberty Head Half Eagle. Proof-65 Cameo (PCGS).

Lot 3145. 1796 Capped Bust Eagle. MS-62 (PCGS).

Lot 3158. 1914 Indian Head Eagle. Proof-67 (NGC).

Lot 3172. 1870-CC Double Eagle. EF-45 (PCGS).

Lot 3180. 1879-O Double Eagle. MS-63 (NGC).

Lot 3197. 1908 Double Eagle. Motto. Proof-67 (NGC).

Lot 3207. Complete 1874 Minor and Silver Proof Set, graded by PCGS.

Lot 3209. 1879 Pattern Quarter. Judd-1593. Rarity-7-. Proof-68 (PCGS) CAC CMQ.

Lot 3214. Christopher Bechtler $2.50. Kagin-11. AU-53 (PCGS) Gold CAC. CMQ-X.

Lot 3218. 1855 Wass, Molitor & Co. $20, Large Head, First Reverse. Unique. AU-50 (PCGS) CAC CMQ.

Session 4 presents an incredible offering of historic medals. The Jonathan H. Kagan Collection of American Medallic Art encompasses many specialties, from early Betts and Comitia Americana issues to popular U.S. Mint medals and 20th-century medals designed by famed sculptors from the Renaissance of American coinage, 1907-1921, and others. A substantial presentation of Indian Peace medals features items from the Zeitz Americana Collection and other consignors. These historic medals were presented to chiefs and other leaders of Native American tribes, and the November Showcase Auction includes silver Jefferson, Madison, John Qunicy Adams and Andrew Jackson specimens, among other significant rarities. The John M. Pack Collection is one of the largest, most impressive and well-rounded offerings of Washingtoniana Stack’s Bowers Galleries has sold and will instantly join the ranks of the Collins, Ford, Wharton, Baker and E.P.U. cabinets that preceded it. Comprising more than 200 lots, this offering is replete with rarities, important types and popular issues, many with provenance to some of the greatest collections of all time. Closing out this session is a diverse selection of Colonial coins, including some fabulously rare Fugio varieties.

Session 5 features Physical Cryptocurrency, Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ newest specialty, and offers a diverse range of classic rarities in the series as well as modern, low-mintage issues. For the first time, the earliest issues of Bitcoin Magazine will be offered in an auction sale.

Session 8 presents United States coins across all series and should inspire strong bidding competition from every stripe of numismatic enthusiast. Internet only Session 9 and Session 10 offer additional numismatic Americana and U.S. coins, ensuring there is something for every bidder and at every price point.

“It is with great pride that I present the November 2025 Showcase Auction,” said Brian Kendrella, president of Stack’s Bowers Galleries. “From Colonial rarities to the most recent mint productions, this is a very diverse sale, full of great pieces. Of particular interest will be the Colonial issues, as the November Showcase always serves as the official auction of the Colonial Coin Collectors Club. This year, we are honored to offer the Richard August Collection as the anchor for this special event.”

“Elsewhere in the auction there are important rarities that will create quite a stir,” continued Mr. Kendrella. “We expect that the 1794 silver dollar, 1792 half disme, 1932 Double Eagle and many other impressive coins throughout the auction will attract strong bidding, especially as the market continues to show strength at every level.”

The entire November 2025 Showcase Auction is available online for viewing and presale bidding at StacksBowers.com.