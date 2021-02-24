Tuskegee Airmen Three-Coin Set rounds out America the Beautiful program

The final coin in the ongoing America the Beautiful quarter series, honoring the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site in Alabama, was released on Feb. 19.

Its reverse design features a Tuskegee Airman pilot suiting up at right, with the Motion Field control tower visible at left. Two P-51 Mustangs pass overhead, just beneath the inscription “THEY FOUGHT TWO WARS,” referring to the racial discrimination faced at home in addition to overseas enemies encountered in battle.

A three-coin Tuskegee Airmen set, containing uncirculated coins from Philadelphia and Denver as well as a proof coin from San Francisco, has sold out, but collectors can still place orders with the U.S. Mint for a variety of rolls and bags.

As of this writing, options included a two-roll set of P and D mintmarked quarters and 100-coin bags of P, D, or S quarters.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African-American military aviators in the United States Armed Forces. Tuskegee Institute (now the Tuskegee University), a small black college in Alabama, was home base and training location for both pilots and support staff.

Today, Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site pays tribute to those pilots, known as the Red Tails due to the crimson paint on the tails of their aircraft, and their racially segregated military experience.

For up-to-date ordering availability on Tuskegee Airmen quarters, visit the U.S. Mint’s website.

Additional products in the Mint’s America the Beautiful quarters program are also available.