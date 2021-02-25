Whitman Expo shifts gears, eyeing expanded November event

An expanded “Mega Bourse” is being planned for the November 2021 Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo.

This news was shared by the show’s management following cancellation of the summer event, originally scheduled for June 3-5. (Stack’s Bowers Galleries will still hold its March 2021 and June 2021 auctions; for more information, visit the firm’s website at www.stacksbowers.com.

As the State of Maryland and the City of Baltimore continue to mitigate and recover from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, show organizers understand and respect the City’s decision to cancel large gatherings.

The fall event, according to Whitman Expo manager Lori Kraft, “will be expanded to accommodate not only the dealers who normally come to our November show, but also those who annually attend the March and June Expos.

“If you’re a first-time dealer and want to join in the November Mega Bourse, please get in touch,” Kraft continued. “We expect that collectors and the general public will be attending in record numbers. Our goal is to have a fun, energetic Expo that’s also comfortable and safe for everyone.”

Collectors can expect a lineup of new Whitman Publishing books, as well as a slate of educational events and exhibits, at the November Expo. The event will take place at its regular venue, the Baltimore Convention Center.

Whitman’s Guide Book of United States Coins, known hobby-wide as the “Red Book,” celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2021, and the November Whitman Expo will include giveaways and programs in recognition of this numismatic milestone.

In addition, the seventh edition of MEGA RED – the expanded 1,504-page version of the Red Book – will be available at the show. Its feature section focuses on silver and modern dollars. By November, the United States Mint’s new 2021 Morgan and Peace centennial silver dollars, and the new reverse designs of the American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins, should be available for collectors.

Updates and news about the Whitman Expo will be posted here at expo.whitman.com.