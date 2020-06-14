ANA Unveils New “Two Bits” Podcast

If you are looking for something outside the norm of the news cycle you’ve been tuned into quite a bit the past few months, the American Numismatic Association has something for your listening enjoyment, the new “Two Bits” podcast.

Hosts of the podcast are ANA Museum Curator Douglass Mudd and The Numismatist columnist Mitch Sanders. The duo plans to release 1-2 podcasts each month. Each brings a wealth of experience and passion for the hobby to the table. Mudd has collected since the age of 10 and is currently interested in ancients, modern paper money, WWI and pre-19th century medals and coins. He has written various references, was Collection Manager for the Smithsonian Institution’s National Numismatic Collection from 1991 to 2004 and has been the curator of the ANA’s Money Museum since 2004.

Sanders is the author of the column “Getting Started” in the ANA’s Numismatist magazine. A lifelong collector, his numismatic interests range from popular collectibles like Mercury dimes and Franklin halves to more esoteric items including Canadian Chartered banknotes and Swedish plate money. From 2003 to 2010, he served as a representative of the general public on the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, and was committee chair from 2005 to 2009.

During Episode 1 of “Two Bits” the gentlemen discuss a number of subjects related to the topic of participating in the hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Two Bits” podcast is accessible via ANA’s website, money.org, and in the future will be available on various third-party platforms, such iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Google Podcasts.

The American Numismatic Association is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. For more information, call 719-632-2646 or visit money.org.