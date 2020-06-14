Newly Issued Newman Grants Support Numismatic Research

In-depth research into six unique and distinct topics in numismatics recently gained support from the Eric P. Newman Numismatic Education Society (EPNNES).

The support comes in the form of financial grants awarded to individuals researching aspects within the following numismatic topics, colonial and obsolete paper money, black numismatics, colonial coinage, and medallic art. This is the second set of grants awarded annually by EPNNES.

The 2020 Newman Grant recipients and their areas of study include:

• James Ehrhardt, a professor emeritus at the University of Iowa, and co-author, with Steven J. Sweeney, of the book Iowa National Bank Notes. His research focuses on tracing Iowa obsolete currency between central and branch banks, in an effort to develop quantitative analysis of existing examples.

• Harcourt Fuller, a Fulbright Global Scholar, associate professor at Georgia State University, and documentary filmmaker. Fuller plans include producing a documentary about black money, focusing on world currencies that feature themes of Africa and its related diaspora. He created the Black Money Exhibit, which is a traveling display featuring paper money as a means for examining history and culture of people of African descent.

• Chris McDowell, an experienced researcher on the topic of Fugio cent restrikes, whose work has been published in the Journal of Early American Numismatics. McDowell’s research, a continuation of his study of the Fugio cent series, will include traveling to Birmingham Library in the United Kingdom, to work with the Matthew Boulton papers, and to New York, in order to research the C. Wyllys Betts archives.

• Angel Navarro Zayas, a previous contributor to The Numismatist. Zayas will examine the General Archives of the Indies, in Spain, as part of research related to Spanish paper money that circulated in colonial Louisiana.

• William Nyberg, author of Robert Scot: Engraving Liberty. Nyberg’s research centers on the U.S. Mint’s involvement in the production of early 19th century revenue stamps. He’ll travel to the National Archives and Records Administration facility in College Park, MD, to conduct research.

• Steve Roach, former Coin World editor-in chief. His focus of research is the relationship between numismatic works and other commissions received by U.S. Mint engravers of the early 20th century. His focus of research will include French papers at Williams College in Massachusetts, and the Saint-Gaudens archive in New Hampshire.

Learn more about this annual awards program and the Eric P. Newman Numismatic Society at the Newman Numismatic Portal: https://bit.ly/3fuonBf.