Longtime Collector, Dealer Dale Larsen Joins Respected Virginia Beach Coin Firm David Lawrence Rare Coins

David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is pleased to announce the addition of Dale Larsen to the David Lawrence team as a Senior Numismatist and Buyer. Mr. Larsen will be supporting DLRC as a West Coast representative, serving longtime DLRC clients as well as traveling to various locales throughout the United States to purchase collections of all sizes.

Dale, a native of Elgin, Illinois, started his coin collecting hobby at the age of nine. He took a break from coins in college, where he studied Radio and TV Journalism at Southern Illinois University. After college he went on to work in Management and Sales in the Specialty Chemicals Field from 1972-2002. After relocating to Southern California in 1985, Dale jumped back into his hobby of coin collecting with a focus on beautifully toned Half Dollars and Dollars. In 2002, he was able to turn his hobby into a career as a full-time numismatist at Spectrum Numismatics. He traveled the country as a buyer of collections, large and small, for 13 years. It was here that John Brush, President of DLRC, worked with Dale in purchasing many collections. Larsen states, “When the chance to work with DLRC presented itself, I knew that it was the perfect opportunity to not only further my service of collectors, but to work with a company that respected the hobby and the coins it presents. I look forward to continuing to work with collectors in my new position!”

John Brush states, “Dale was not only a friend, but also a mentor of mine as I got my feet wet in the coin industry. As I was far from home and taking my first real job, Dale guided me through working for a larger company and was my travel companion as we worked together in buying some massive collections, both in size and value.” Brush added, “When I left Spectrum to go to DLRC, I always thought that it would be great to work with Dale once again and when the opening presented itself in recent weeks, we jumped at the chance. Not only did it allow for us to bring another passionate collector into the fold, but it gives us an opportunity to work with more of our West Coast clientele in person!”

Larsen, a renowned collector himself, is considered one of the friendliest faces on the bourse floor and in your living room. With a background as a true collector, he not only understands the good and the bad of collecting, he also knows the coin market and is an avid defender of the hobby. While remaining in his home in California, you can expect to see him traveling throughout the country, especially the West Coast, serving collectors on behalf of David Lawrence Rare Coins!

ABOUT DAVID LAWRENCE RARE COINS

David Lawrence Rare Coins was founded in 1979 by David Lawrence Feigenbaum in a spare bedroom. A passionate collector his entire life, Feigenbaum made the jump to dealing when his collecting desires surpassed his limited professor’s budget. After David passed away from a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), David’s son John Feigenbaum took the reins and oversaw the company’s growth until 2015. In August of 2015, John Feigenbaum became the Publisher of the CDN Publishing and John Brush teamed with collector, Dell Loy Hansen, to carry on the tradition of DLRC.

Mr. Brush directs the company with the help of an extremely dedicated staff of 20 employees. The management team has a cumulative total of over 80 years with the company while DLRC’s numismatic team offers 100+ years of experience. They are deeply passionate about all aspects of coin collecting. Whether the coin is $5, $50 or $5 million, they are here to serve the collector with the best quality, service, and price possible. Brush and the DLRC staff are also equally focused on bringing the latest technology advances to the hobby.

The company has handled many legendary rarities of United States numismatics including the finest certified 1796 No Pole Liberty Cap Half Cent, three examples of the 1894-S Barber Dime, a gem 1876-CC Twenty Cent Piece, the finest known 1901-S Barber Quarter, 1884 and 1885 Proof Trade Dollars, four of the 12 known 1870-S Seated Dollars, both privately-owned examples of the 1854-S $5 Gold Half Eagle, the historic 1815 $5 Gold Half Eagle, one of the two known 1825/4 $5 Gold Half Eagle, and the Mickley-Hawn-Queller 1804 Proof Draped Bust Dollar. DLRC also helped to assemble and then sell the $25 million Richmond Collection at three public auctions hosted in New York City and Baltimore, Maryland and are the curators of the All-Time Greatest Collection of U.S. Coins, the D.L. Hansen Collection.

