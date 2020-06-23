COINage Profile: 1955 Doubled Die Lincoln Cent

The 1955 doubled die Lincoln cent is hands down the most popular error variety in existence, serendipitously created and discovered during the height of the hobby’s popularity in the 1950s. What’s more, the 1955 doubled die cent is one of the most obvious errors known among modern circulating coinage, the prominent doubling showcased across the obverse in the date and lettering, including “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.”

About 20,000 examples of this variety were made, many turning up among the two cents in change packaged with 23-cent packs of cigarette distributed in vending machines that took only quarters. Perhaps 10,000 to 15,000 examples of the 1955 doubled die Lincoln cent exist, and these rarities are in high demand. Even well-circulated examples sell for around $1,000 with pieces grading AU50 trading for around $1,400. All uncirculated examples are especially rare, most commanding at that grade range for about $2,000 and up. The record price of $114,000 is held by a specimen graded MS65+RD by Professional Coin Grading Service and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corporation.