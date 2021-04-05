New PCGS Set Registry Awards for Toned Coins

Professional Coin Grading Service Launched Special Toned Coins Showcase with Cash Prizes, Special Awards

(Santa Ana, California – April 5, 2021) – Professional Coin Grading Service (www.PCGS.com) has announced the launch of the 2021 PCGS Set Registry Toned Showcase Awards. This special Set Registry awards program is completely free and offers top prizes worth $2,500 each from our sponsors, Legend Rare Coin Auctions and Stephen Album Rare Coins.

“We’ve been hearing from many collectors who wanted to see something special in the PCGS Set Registry to specifically recognize toned coins,” remarked PCGS Vice President of Product Development Jamie Kiskis. “We could think of no better way to celebrate the PCGS Set Registry during its 20th year online than to offer an exciting opportunity like this. This is just one of the many initiatives we are unveiling in the coming months thanks to collector feedback, and we will continue listening to what collectors want so that we can best serve our hobby.”

Participating in the PCGS Toned Showcase Awards is as simple as creating a free PCGS Set Registry account (https://www.pcgs.com/setregistry) or signing in using an existing PCGS Collectors Club account. Collectors can then upload TrueView images of their PCGS-graded coins to the applicable Toned Showcase category. The first- and second-place winners will be decided by a panel of expert judges, while each category will also include a Collectors Choice award to be chosen by the Facebook community and based on the number of “likes” received by July 15, 2021, 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

The first-place prize for the U.S. Toned Coins Competition includes a $2,500 Legend Rare Coin Auctions gift card, hand-drawn artwork featuring a coin of the winner’s choice, and a complimentary PCGS Reholder with an optional custom pedigree. The second-place prize is a $1,000 Legend Rare Coin Auctions gift card, while the Collectors Choice winner receives a $500 PCGS grading credit.

The World Toned Coins Competition first-place winner gets a $2,500 Stephen Album Rare Coins gift card, hand-drawn coin artwork of the winner’s choice, and a complimentary PCGS Reholder with optional custom pedigree. The second-place winner will receive a $1,000 Stephen Album Rare Coins gift card, and the Collectors Choice recipient is awarded a $500 PCGS grading credit.

The deadline for entry in the 2021 PCGS Set Registry Toned Showcase Awards is June 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. For more information, please visit the PCGS Set Registry Toned Showcase Awards homepage (https://www.pcgs.com/showcaseawards).

About Professional Coin Grading Service

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) is a third-party coin and banknote grading company that was launched in 1986. Over nearly 35 years, PCGS has examined and certified some 45 million U.S. and world coins, medals, and tokens with a combined value of more than $41.7 billion. For more information about PCGS products and services, including how to submit your coins for authentication and grading, please visit www.PCGS.com or call PCGS Customer Service at (800) 447-8848.

