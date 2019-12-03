PNG 2020 YN Scholarship Competition Opens

Young Numismatists have until March 13, 2020 to submit an essay

The annual Professional Numismatists Guild Young Numismatist (YN) Scholarship Competition has opened. The PNG will provide a scholarship to a deserving YN to attend one session of the 2020 American Numismatic Association Summer Seminar in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 27-July 2 or July 4-9.

“This is the 16th consecutive year that PNG will be providing airfare, tuition for one of the ANA Summer Seminar sessions, meals, and five nights of dormitory accommodations on the campus of Colorado College, site of the ANA headquarters,” said PNG Executive Director Robert Brueggeman.

“All young numismatists between the ages of 13 and 22 are eligible to enter and are cordially invited to apply for the scholarship. Entrants must submit a short essay outlining why they should be chosen as this year’s scholarship recipient. The deadline for receipt of the entries is Friday, March 13, 2020,” explained Brueggeman.

Entries must include the applicant’s name, age, and contact information. The essays can be sent by email to info@PNGdealers.org or by mail to the PNG Executive Director, 28441 Rancho California Road, Suite 106, Temecula, CA 92590.

“We’re most appreciative to PNG for again making a scholarship available to a young numismatist,” said ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to learn and grow into a more informed collector. Many previous Summer Seminar attendees have gone on to become hobby leaders and successful dealers.”

The two Annual ANA Summer Seminar six-day sessions will be held Saturday, June 27, to Thursday, July 2, and from Saturday, July 4, to Thursday, July 9, 2020. Participants ranging from teenagers to seniors take class instruction on specific numismatic-related topics or the hobby’s technical and business aspects. Additional information about the ANA Summer Seminar can be found on the ANA website at www.money.org/summerseminar.

“The money to pay for the annual PNG YN Scholarship is administered from the PNG’s Gerald Bauman Memorial Fund,” explained PNG President Richard Weaver. “Bauman, who died in 2001, served for many years as a prominent coin dealer with Manfra, Tordella & Brookes in New York City.”

The PNG is a nonprofit organization composed of many of the top rare coin and paper money dealers in the United States and four other countries. PNG member-dealers must adhere to a strict Code of Ethics in the buying and selling of numismatic merchandise.

For additional information about PNG or the young numismatists scholarship program, visit online at www.PNGdealers.org or call (951) 587-8300.