ANA Selects Colorado for 2022 National Money Show

Looking ahead to the spring show season of 2022, the American Numismatic Association will welcome visitors to Colorado Springs, Colo., for the 2022 National Money Show, March 10-12, 2022.

The announcement, which includes the location of the show as the historic Broadmoor resort, was issued Thursday, April 1, 2021.

“We’re excited to host the 2022 National Money Show in the ANA’s backyard,” says Kim Kiick, ANA executive director. “The Broadmoor will offer attendees a true resort experience, but without the customary resort pricing. Collectors will be pleased with the unmatched accommodations and amenities the property offers.”

The Broadmoor is an iconic Colorado resort and is one of the most celebrated hotels in the world. Its distinctive blend of history, luxury and impeccable service has made it the longest-running consecutive winner of both the AAA Five-Diamond and Forbes Five-Star awards.

The ANA has negotiated extremely favorable room rates for National Money Show attendees: $169 for classic rooms, $179 for superior rooms and $199 for premier rooms. The daily resort fee of $32 per room has been waived, and overnight guests will be provided complimentary self-parking and free in-room internet.

What to Expect

The National Money Show provides coin collectors access to hundreds of dealers offering extensive numismatic inventory at all price levels, a live auction, exhibits of rare and historical treasures, and educational programming for both beginning and seasoned hobbyists. The show is hosted by the nonprofit, Colorado Springs-based American Numismatic Association, which is dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items.

Additional information about the American Numismatic Association is available by visiting money.org or calling 719-632-2646. National Money Show info is available at NationalMoneyShow.com, by calling 800-482-9828 or emailing convention@money.org.