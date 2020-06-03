New ANA eLearning Academy Provides Taste of Summer Seminar

Collectors Can Register for Free Condensed Courses

During what would have been the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) annual Summer Seminar event – June 29-July 10, the Association will instead offer free virtual courses through its new ANA eLearning Academy. Eleven courses that would have been offered during the week-long Summer Seminar will be offered in a condensed one- to two-hour online format. Courses are open to both ANA members and non-members; there is no charge to participate but preregistration is required.

Summer Seminar is a once-a-year opportunity that offers collectors a varied selection of week-long courses designed for discovery or continued study. COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 event – the first time in the program’s 50-plus year history. Although these online classes are not a replacement for Summer Seminar, they provide a sampling of select courses offered during the popular summer event. ANA eLearning Academy courses during this block include:

Two-hour classes —

Grading 101 June 30, 11 a.m. MDT

Detection of Counterfeit and Altered Coins July 2, 12 p.m. MDT

Introduction to Early U.S. Paper Currency: 1765-1865 July 6, 12 p.m. MDT

Understanding the Art of Rare Coin Submissions July 6, 2:30 p.m.

The Modern Minting Process: Errors and Varieties July 7, 12 p.m. MDT

Collecting and Investing in Morgan Dollars: A Comprehensive Approach July 8, 12 p.m. MDT

Mexican Voices in Metal and Paper July 9, 1 p.m. MDT

Creating a Great Club Newsletter July 10, 11 a.m. MDT



One-hour classes —

Young Collectors Panel June 29, 12:30 p.m. MDT

CAC and its “Green Beans” July 1, 1 p.m. MDT

Italian Numismatics: Insights Through Modern History July 3, 10 a.m. MDT



After this first round of courses, the ANA eLearning Academy will continue to offer two to three classes each month to the collecting community. Class topics are designed to appeal to a range of collectors – from beginners to advanced numismatists.

For detailed class descriptions and to register, visit info.money.org/elearning; or contact Seminars Manager Brianna Victor at (719) 482-9865 or at seminars@money.org for more information.

The American Numismatic Association is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its 28,000 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.